Three Jaguars Cornerstones 25-And-Under
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the most intriguing teams this offseason with a new head coach and new general manager. The change was a necessary move for the franchise as they look to compete amongst the best teams in the AFC in a division that is up for grabs.
Despite finishing the year with a 4-13 record, the Jaguars still possess a talent bunch that could be a much more formidable opponent in 2024. The reason for this is because of better coaching and more accountability by both players and coaches, something that was lacking during the season under the previous regime.
Jacksonville is still a talented unit and has a few key cornerstones 25 years old and under that give them a ceiling heading into the 2025 campaign. Let's take a look at these young pieces of the Jaguars roster.
Travon Walker, Edge Rusher
Much has been debated about the 2022 first overall selection between Walker and Aidan Hutchinson. Some have argued that the Jaguars made the wrong choice with how dominant the latter performed before his season-ending injury. Yet, it's Walker who has been consistent and grown as a player since his rookie year.
The former Georgia Bulldog has improved in adding more variety to his pass rush and is becoming a more complete pass rusher before Jacksonville's eyes. Walker's 24 sacks since 2024 are still the second most of any edge rusher from that draft class and it;s reasonable to expect him to have a potential career year in 2025.
Walker has become a great pass rusher for the Jaguars and is a key piece to the team's success.
Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver
One of the biggest blessings from the final draft class of Trent Baalke's general manager tenure was that he was able to land Jacksonville their franchise wide receiver in the first round last season, one they had been searching for years.
Thomas enters the second year of his career expected to be one of the best overall playmakers in the game after shattering franchise rookie records. The scary thing about Thomas is that he is still growing as a player and is already a fantastic one. As Jacksonville looks to start off on the right path in their new regime, Thomas will be a key to their success.
Trevor Lawrence, Quarterback
This may come as a shock to anyone, but Lawrence is one of the best pure signal-callers in the game when healthy, albeit his gunslinging mentality has gotten him into trouble with turnovers on occasion. He was a key reason why Jacksonville remained in plenty of games because of his gifted talents under-center.
Lawrence will be a great fit under head coach Liam Coen and it would be surprising if Lawrence doesn't break the 30-touchdown passes barrier this season. With a healthy crop of Thomas, Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, look for the former No. 1 pick to make himself known once more.
