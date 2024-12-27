Titans' Ridley Fires Major Warning to Former Team Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to beat the Tennessee Titans earlier in the month, coming away with a 10-6 victory in a slobberknocker affair.
Now, the two AFC South rivals will meet again for the final time in 2024 this Sunday, and Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley—who played for the Jaguars last season—has fired off a very bold warning to Jacksonville ahead of the matchup.
"I've got to get them. I want to get them," Ridley told reporters, via The Tennessean. "I worked hard today. I want to work hard the rest of the week. We’re going to Jacksonville. I want to get them. I want to beat them. They talked (expletive) to me last time. I’m ready to get them."
Ridley said that his ex-teammates were chirping in his ear during the first clash between the two squads, and now, he is ready for some revenge.
The 29-year-old logged seven catches for 59 yards on 12 targets against the Jaguars in Week 14. On the season overall, he has caught 56 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns.
Ridley spent one season in Jacksonville last year, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. He parlayed that into a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans in free agency.
The University of Alabama product got off to a bit of a rough start with Tennessee, but he has rebounded to have a pretty nice second half.
Ridley actually spent the first four years of his career with the Atlanta Falcons between 2018 and 2021 before being suspended for all of 2022 due to gambling. He was traded to Jacksonville in November 2022.
The upcoming battle between the Jaguars and Titans is really more of a fight for draft positioning than anything else.
Currently, Jacksonville owns the third overall pick in the NFL Draft and Tennessee is fourth. Both teams are 3-12. A win by the Jaguars would actually be very detrimental in terms of the draft order, as the Titans would pass them and it would open the door to several other teams, as well.
Jacksonville lost to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, which was absolutely pivotal.
Of course, the Jaguars want to see progression from their young players, as well, but with Trevor Lawrence not even on the field, you get the feeling that most Jacksonville fans would actually prefer to see the club lose out in order to preserve its chances of landing Travis Hunter.
At the very least, the Jaguars would preserve serious leverage, as they could also trade the pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.