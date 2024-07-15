Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Brandon Scherff Comes In At No. 17
In a little under two months, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
We will attempt to answer that question in two series. One series will begin in July, while the other will continue until Week 1.
So ... who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 17: Brandon Scherff
One of the most reliable and consistent performers on the Jaguars' offense over the last two years, Scherff would have been in the top-10 on this list two years ago and likely right around that range last year. His ranking for 2024 is a reflection both of the Jaguars' improved roster in that span, and a reflection of a good guard who is nearing the end of an illustrious career.
The former No. 5 pick will be entering his 10th season in 2024 and will turn 33 in December. After the Jaguars restructured his deal this offseason, there is a very real chance that 2024 could represent Scherff's last year with the Jaguars. But if it is Scherff's final season, then there should be no question what kind of impact he has made with the team.
Scherff's 2023 season might have out done his 2022 season, with Scherff ending the year as one of the most efficient guards in pass blocking. After an up-and-down year in that regard in 2022, Scherff had a big turnaround last year and also managed to remain healthy.
Among 50 right guards with at least 150 snaps last season, Scherff ranked No. 9 in blown block rate, No. 6 in pass protection blown block rate, and No. 28 in run blocking blown block rate. In short, Scherff was so dominant in pass-protection that he was arguably a top-10 right guard last year, even if he was middling in the running game.
While Scherff had a hand in the Jaguars' running game issues like the rest of the offensive line, he was the Jaguars' top overall lineman a year ago. And while his prime years may be over, there is still plenty of value in having Scherff in the middle of the Jaguars' offense.
Our top 25 list so far ...