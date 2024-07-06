Top 25 Jaguars Countdown: Antonio Johnson Ranks No. 19
In a little over two months, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off the 2024 season in hopes of shedding away the nightmare that was 2023.In the Jaguars' pursuit of an AFC South title and a spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars will need the core of their roster to help propel them past the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and the rest of the opponents on their schedule.
But who are those players? Which players will be the ones who decide whether the Jaguars find their way back to playoffs?
We will attempt to answer that question in two series. One series will begin in July, while the other will continue until Week 1.
So ... who are the top 25 players on the Jaguars roster ahead of 2024? We break it down below.
No. 19: Antonio Johnson
While the Jaguars' 2023 draft class likely got some unfair early criticism, there is no denying the Jaguars may have found a Day 3 gem in their seventh player picked out of a 13-man class. With first-round offensive tackle Anton Harrison manning a starting role on offense, Johnson ended up playing the second-most significant snaps out of all the Jaguars rookies.
Johnson played 13 games for the Jaguars, starting two later in the year and ultimately playing 70% of the Jaguars' special teams snaps on top of that. He finished with an impressive stat line considering his non-starting role and even non-traditional deployment in the slot and at safety. In 13 games, Johnson recorded two interceptions, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
Where Johnson will play in 2024 appears to be the bigger question. The most likely fit and outcome seems to be at safety, replacing former starter Rayshawn Jenkins across from Andre Cisco. Johnson has experience in the slot and could factor into the competition for that role as well, but Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the owners meetings that they envisioned new defensive back Darnell Savage in the slot.
There are a few different factors at play moving forward with this entire setup. For one, third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones looked like one of the best defensive backs on the field during the offseason. If that carries over into training camp, the Jaguars will have some decisions to make. They could start Jones on the outside instead of Ronald Darby, or he could start in the slot and push Savage back to safety.
If this does happen, Johnson is still too talented not to see the field for the Jaguars. He will have a role regardless, even if that means as a third safety in specific formations. Johnson's versatility in coverage and as a blitzer made him a legit difference maker in certain spots last year. If that can carry over to an even niche role in the new defense, the Jaguars' secondary will be better off.
