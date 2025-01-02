Top 3 Trade Destinations for Jaguars' TE Evan Engram
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to be faced with plenty of difficult decisions this coming NFL offseason, and that will include potentially parting ways with some key players.
One such player is tight end Evan Engram.
Engram is 30 years old and is entering the final year of his deal, and with the Jaguars about to enter somewhat of a rebuild, he could be viewed as expendable, especially with Brenton Strange possibly emerging as Jacksonville's tight end of the future.
Given the important placed upon tight ends in today's game, there would be no shortage of teams interested in Engram, but there are a few that make more sense than others.
Here are the top three potential trade destinations for Engram.
Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Gesicki has actually been somewhat of a pleasant surprise for the Bengals this season, as he has caught 57 passes for 597 yards and a couple of touchdowns after a miserable year with the New England Patriots in 2023.
However, Gesicki is slated to hit free agency after the season, and he simply does not have the same type of ceiling as Engram.
Cincinnati may be losing Tee Higgins on the open market, so it will be important for the club to remain stocked up on weapons for Joe Burrow.
Swinging a deal for Engram would help the Bengals do just that.
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix has quietly been one of the most impressive young quarterbacks in football in 2024, and he is managing to do it with a complete dearth of top-level weapons outside of Courtland Sutton.
The Broncos are particularly in need of a tight end, as Adam Trautman has been their most productive player at the position with 13 catches for 188 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Taking that into consideration, Engramd would be an absolute revelation for Denver and would provide Nix with a very nice safety net on short and intermediate routes.
Plus, Engram has big-play potential himself.
Indianapolis Colts
Would the Jaguars trade within the division?
If they could secure a good return, they probably would.
You would be hard-pressed to find a team more in need of a tight end than the Colts, who have gotten very sparse production from the position in 2024. Kylen Granson led the way with 13 receptions for 175 yards.
With the free-agent crop being very thin at the tight position this coming March, Indianapolis may be forced to peruse the trade market, and Jacksonville may have the answer for the club.
The Colts desperately need to add more pieces for Anthony Richardson, and Engram would represent a good get for the club.
