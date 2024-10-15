Top 5 Potential GM Candidates For the Jaguars
A 1-5 record is never good for any team. But for the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that owner Shad Khan heavily invested into and named the best in franchise history -- there might not be enough words to describe how bad it is.
At the forefront of the criticism is head coach Doug Pederson. Right behind him, though, is general manager Trent Baalke. Baalke's time in Duval has been full of miscues and head-scratching moves. There was, of course, the Urban Meyer fiasco.
Taking Travon Walker instead of Aidan Hutchinson is another point his critics single out.
Regardless, the team isn't winning. This was supposed to be a team where winning was the expectation. Pederson made an interesting point after the recent loss to the Chicago Bears when he said, "We've got to change. I mean, I say we, it's all of us, coaches, players, everybody. We have got to change right now, that culture."
The Jaguars' leadership will likely get one more shot -- their second consecutive London game, this time against the New England Patriots. And a rookie quarterback. If they lose, changes might be made.
If that is the case, who are five general manager candidates to replace Baalke?
1. Bill Belichick
There might not be a better football mind in the world. Belichick can do both -- coach and manage.
Belichick might be one of the best drafters in the history of the game and he is the best late-round drafter that ever was. From a managerial standpoint, he knows how to build a football team and cultivate that environment.
2. Adam Peters, 49ers Assist. General Manager
Peters won Super Bowls in New England and Denver and he is one of the key architects of the San Fransisco 49ers' world-class roster. Drafting, free agency, and managing talent are key strengths that Peters would bring to the table.
3. Joe Hortiz, Ravens Director of Player Personnel
Hortiz is from the Ozzie Newsome tree and he is one of it not the best talent evaluators in the NFL. Drafting and free agency are top notch with Hortiz. Perhaps no one has a better track record of homegrown talent than Hortiz.
4. John Spytek, Buccaneers Assist. General Manager
Spytek was one of the architects of the Buccaneers Super Bowl win in 2021. He built an incredible roster through the draft and then landed the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady. He has worked with one of the best general managers in the league, Jason Licht, for years now.
It wouldn't be too far to travel for a new job.
5. Dave Ziegler
Ziegler could have saved the Raiders. Our Hondo Carpenter, Raiders on SI beat writer, wrote that it didn't work out for a multitude of reasons -- a staff that wasn't to Ziegler's liking, a head coach in Josh McDaniels that would not budge.
With more freedom, he could thrive in a place like Duval.
