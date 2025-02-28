Top Safety Prospect Reveals Meeting with Jacksonville Jaguars
The NFL's scouting combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana as the Jacksonville Jaguars and 31 other franchises have decended into the Midwest to interview and observe prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Jaguars are in a good position in the draft and financially. They're a team that is looking to improve and make a run at the AFC South division title with a talented roster already in their possession while looking to fill some significant gaps in the process.
Last season, Jacksonville had a disappointing 4-13 record that saw their previous head coach and general manager fired. This led into younger faces to take their place such as Liam Coen and James Gladstone, respectively. The first time head coach and general manager have been interviewing defensive prospects for the better part of two days and will continue to do so through Saturday.
There are several areas of concern for the Jaguars, including their safety room. Andre Cisco is expected to enter free agency, leaving the team without a ball-hawk, rangy defender on the backend to make key plays. One player that has the close of the front office and defensive coaching staff is South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.
Emmanwori is a versatile safety in the class who some draft experts project could be the first one off the board over consensus pick, Georgia's Malaki Starks. The former Gamecock standout has great burst when attacking downhill and brings a lot of power as a tackler. Emmanwori also presents great ball production that will be missed if Cisco tests the open market.
On Thursday, Emmanwori spoke with the media at the combine to give insight on how he plays, who he has met with, and the possibilites of teams he could play for. One of those teams was Jacksonville, who he said he had met with on Wednesday.
"I met with the Jaguars yesterday (Wednesday)," Emmanwori said. "It was a great meeting. We kind of went over install, talked some ball, and I think I aced that meeting."
When asked about new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Emmanwori called him, "an amped up guy."
Emmanwori offers a skill set the Jaguars could utilize in their defense and his tackling ability would be valuable for a defense that was among the worst in the NFL in yards per play allowed at 5.9. Jacksonville bestows the No. 5 and No. 41 overall in the first two rounds of the draft. Emmanwori could be a possible target in the second round.
