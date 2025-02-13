Trevor Lawrence's 5th Year with Jaguars Must Resemble Year 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars look ahead to change their ways in 2025 after another down year in 2024. One major impact on the team's lack of success last season was the lack of quarterback Trevor Lawrence staying healthy on the field. In 2025, if the Jaguars want to compete, Lawrence has to turn back the clocks.
The new head coach in Jacksonville, Liam Coen, has high hopes for Lawrence as he becomes the head honcho of the franchise. The resurgence of Lawrence will ultimately impact where the Jaguars sit in the AFC South standings at the end of the year.
"I watched this guy," Coen said. "Every time there's a negative play, you watch the quarterback's responses. If you evaluate every down, every play, every rep for any quarterback, you're going to find issues with everybody. Nobody's perfect. But when I watched his response to negative plays – whether it was a pick, or an incompletion, a critical third-down miss, whatever it was – I felt like he always responded."
In his fifth season, Lawrence doesn't need to be perfect, but he will need to be pretty close to it. With the offense being led by Brian Thomas Jr, Lawrence will need to move the ball the way he did in his sophomore season, arguably his best season in the NFL.
In 2022, Lawrence's second season, the quarterback played in 17 games, earning a career high in completions (387), passing yards (4,113), touchdowns (25) and had a passer rating of 95.2. The season's success was enough to get the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game before the season ended.
Jaguar fans have long awaited the return to the playoffs, and Lawrence has to be the guy to get you there. In two playoff games, Lawrence had five touchdowns and 505 passing yards, but also threw five interceptions.
Lawrence hasn't played poorly since 2022, but that season was easily his best. If Jacksonville can add a few pieces around Lawrence and down the field targets for him to launch the ball to, the Jaguars could easily give the rest of the division a run for their money.
