The Jaguars Player New OC Grant Udinski is Most Excited to Coach
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is technically coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. The veteran quarterback played in the fewest games of his entire career while posting numerous stats that were either the worst of his career or close to it. Lawrence's play does not match the contract he signed with the team, which totals nearly $300 million.
Although the Jaguars have had consecutive subpar seasons, and there were plenty of reasons for it, Lawrence's subpar play has played a significant role in the team's struggles. While Lawrence missed about half of the season, he played poorly before the injuries began. Also, his list of injuries has grown as one of the more concerning aspects of his career, along with his play. After missing one game in three seasons, Lawrence missed more games this season than every season of his career combined.
However, the Jaguars' front office still believes in Lawrence, and they consider him when hiring their head coach and offensive coordinator. New Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski explained how excited he is to work with Lawrence, who is undoubtedly one of the better quarterbacks in the league.
“There's a lot that stands out," Udinski said. Once again, that is the physical talent you can see, and you guys probably have had more time watching it than even me over the course of the past couple of years."
"The most exciting thing for me is the guy and the person. I've started to form this relationship because, like I said, the quarterback position is still played by a person. It's still a human being back there who's got to stand back there and navigate tight pockets and hits and escape and deal with ten other guys in the huddle, all eleven on defense, and make those decisions in snap judgment.
"So, the person that we're getting to deal with and work with on a day-to-day basis is super exciting for me because, listen, if we're up here spending as much time as we do trying to pour ourselves into somebody, he's the type of guy that you want to invest time in.”
