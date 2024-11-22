Underrated Jaguars Defender Having Strong Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars enter a needed bye week after a few close losses and the worst loss in franchise history to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. While the upside of the season is bleak, the upside for young linebacker Ventrell Miller is bright.
Miller was taken in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars from Florida, while he has not been a big name for the league when discussing dominant young players, the future for Miller is one Jaguar fans can look forward to.
In the games played this season, Miller ranks second on the team in total tackles behind Devin Lloyd. Miller has 73 total tackles this season and leads the defensive squad with the most solo tackles with 49, two more than Llyod's total.
In his season, Miller's total tackles have him ranked 33rd in the league, and his solo tackles have him ranked tied for 21st. Miller has done his part on defense amidst the four-game skid, with 22 solo tackles being recorded under his belt.
The three players taken before Miller in the 2023 NFL Draft were Anton Harrison, Jaguar's current right tackle, Brenton Strange, who is currently a second-string tight end, and Tank Bigsby, who has had an impressive season up until his recent injury.
Miller has showcased what his production can look like on the field, but he is also a spark of energy for this Jaguars squad before and during the game. On the Jaguar's YouTube page, Miller was mic'd up their game against the Lions, where he showcased his passion for the team and the game.
In a recent interview, Miller expressed how appreciative he is on being able to go out and play for the Jaguars and bring his energy to his team and teammates.
"It's just a blessing to be out here," Miller said. "Each and every day, doing something that I love, I just find the energy and motivation cause I could be doing something else, something worse."
While the clubhouse energy may be down for the Jaguars after these past few weeks, Miller and the rest of the crew will look for this bye week to recuperate and bring the energy in Week 13.
