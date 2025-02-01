Veteran Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard Connected to NFC Foe in Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their starting quarterback for 2025 and for the foreseeable future after then, but there is always the question of how new head coach Liam Coen will build the quarterback room behind Trevor Lawrence.
With both Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard set to become free agents in March, the Jaguars are likely entering the offseason with an open mind.
If that plan does not go on to include either Beathard or Jones, however, then were could the former Jaguars backups end up in 2025?
One team thought of as a fit for Beathard could be the Dallas Cowboys.
"Mac Jones is better positioned to stick with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a backup for Trevor Lawrence. Which means Beathard could reunite with Brian Schottenheimer as Dak Prescott's new No. 2," CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin said.
New Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer coached Beathard in 2021 as the Jaguars' passing game coordinator and eventual interim offensive coordinator. Beathard did not take any meaningful snaps, but Schottenheimer worked closely with the Jaguars' quarterbacks in 2021.
Beathard has been a consistent and reliable backup behind Lawrence. His groin injury in camp settled a competition between him and Mac Jones for the backup job, but Beathard then re-joined the team after Lawrence sustained a shoulder injury in Week 9 and served as backup quarterback to Jones during the final third of the season.
The backup quarterback position has been vital in Jacksonville during the Lawrence era, with Beathard serving as a close confidant and valuable resource for Lawrence to lean on early in his career.
With Lawrence missing games in each of the past two seasons, there is always the chance the Jaguars need a backup quarterback who can take spot snaps as well.
Regardless, the Jaguars' future is set on Lawrence. Everything else is just figuring out what the team looks like around him.
"How do we make Trevor Lawrence and this offense as dynamic and explosive as we can be? We've got to build it around him as well," Coen said on Monday. "We've got to make every part of this about improvement, and he will be a part of that process. He's earned that right. I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor right now.”
