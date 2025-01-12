Was Jaguars Star WR Thomas Jr Snubbed Out of All-Pro?
While players play their hardest to help their team get to the goal of a playoff berth, sometimes it is nice to be recognized for a season they had. Unfortunately for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr, the cards didn't align to get Thomas Jr into the All-Pro Team. Was this a major mistake?
Looking at the rest of the cannidates, Thomas Jr fits right in given the amazing rookie season he had. Completing his first year ranked third in the NFL in receiving yards with 1,282 in 87 receptions, Thomas Jr was a game changer for the Jaguars. Could Thomas Jr been snubbed out of the All-Pro Team based on the Jaguars performance?
Thomas Jr received zero first place votes by the Associated Press's release of the All-Pro Team voting results, and instead, gained 22 second place votes, while also missing out on the All-Pro Second Team as well. What is shocking the most, is that out of all the other wide receivers who made both teams, Thomas Jr had a better season on offense with a troubling quarterback situation in Jacksonville.
Both Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase landed the same amount of first place votes with 50, earning them their spot as they were the first and second leaders in reception yards all season. Number three? Thomas Jr.
The more shocking developments of the voting process was that the Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin gained more first place votes than Thomas Jr, even though Thomas Jr had more receptions, receiving yards, and more yards per reception than McLaurin.
The Jaguars star had arguably one of the better rookie seasons for the Jaguars of all time, breaking records left and right. Keeping up with the game's most established wide receivers in his first season proved that Thomas Jr is the real deal, but apparently there is more for him to prove in 2025 to correct the AP's decision.
While not making the first or second team, nothing should be taken away from Thomas Jr after the season he had with Jacksonville. The talent that Thomas Jr possess will only boost the decision making process for the Jaguars new head coach to choose Jacksonville, knowing they will have Thomas Jr on their roster.
