What Can the Jaguars Defense Do to Help Struggling Offense?
Through the season’s first four games, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the fewest forced turnovers in the National Football League. In addition to the problems the Jaguars offense already has, a lack of forced turnovers by the defense also impacts the offense indirectly.
A good way to help a struggling offense is to have a defense that can force turnovers and get the offense extra possessions. The Jaguars’ defense has been unable to do that this season, and it is part of the reason why the team has yet to win a game.
Coach Doug Pederson noted that against the Buffalo Bills, it was difficult to stop them or slow them down as the Bills’ offense attacked with deadly precision. However, against the Houston Texans, the Jaguars recorded their first turnover of the season, which is progress.
“I think when you go back to the Buffalo game, a lot of that, too, was the ball out fast, a lot of quick passes,” Pederson said. “So, you're not affecting the quarterback. Then they affected our defense by movement, right? I mean, that was the way that they attacked us in Buffalo, and they go down and score. Obviously, our start [against the Houston Texans], yeah, we punt but we get the turnover, we score, we're up seven. But we've got to find a way.”
The Jaguars’ defense has only played a handful games under Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Pederson said while he understands it takes time for new coaches and players to gel, he would like to see an improvement from Nielsen’s defense in the turnover and third down categories, as both would help the Jaguars’ offense immensely.
“I mean, I know you're trying to settle in as coaches and players,” Pederson said. “You're trying to see how the offense is going to attack you, what they're trying to do, kind of see their game plan a little bit. But again, if you get them in third down, we've got to either affect the quarterback somehow, which I think as the game wore on, we did a better job of that. We just didn't get him on the ground. But something I know Ryan [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] is looking at it and trying to figure out why. But we've got to be better there, too.”
