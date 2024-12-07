REPORT: Jaguars Named 'Most Obvious' Destination for Bill Belichick
The Jacksonville Jaguars will almost certainly be in need of a head coach this coming offseason, as the chances of them bringing back Doug Pederson seem pretty slim.
But who will the Jaguars land to fill the upcoming vacancy?
The dream scenario is Bill Belichick, and it may not be completely out of the realm of possibility.
Jacksonville actually could represent an intriguing destination for Belichick given the presence of Trevor Lawrence under center and some other very interesting pieces on both sides of the ball, and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports has reported that the Jaguars comprise his best landing spot.
"The most obvious stop for Belichick could be Jacksonville, according to most sources," Jones wrote. "Even if he doesn't need full control, he could get it there. A source wasn't sure how excited Belichick would be about taking the program on the road in 2027 when the team leaves town as the new stadium is completed."
This falls write in line with what our own Michael France discussed last month.
"The roster is still young and is a few pieces away from true contention," France wrote. "A world-class drafter like Belichick could have much to work with. Here's the thing: Belichick could do more than just coach the Jaguars. The former coach has more than enough football savvy to act as general manager, too, if he doesn't want to establish one himself. He could build a framework that could breed football excellence in Duval long after his reign."
Not only is Pederson likely on his way out, but it's also looking like the Jaguars could be parting ways with general manager Trent Baalke, which would open the door for Belichick to have full autonomy if he takes the Jacksonville job.
Of course, Belichick is also apparently looking at the North Carolina Tar Heels position at the moment, so it's entirely possible that the 72-year-old may try his hand at the collegiate level.
But if Belichick does attempt to re-establish himself as an NFL head coach, the Jaguars absolutely make sense as probably the most superior destination due to the pieces they already have in place.
