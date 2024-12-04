What Does New Jaguars QB John Wolford Bring to the Table?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new quarterback in town.
In the days following starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence's concussion vs. the Houston Texans in Sunday's 23-20 loss, the Jaguars opted to add another quarterback to the roster in the form of practice squad signal-caller John Wolford.
In the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, the Jaguars are adding a signal-caller with First Coast ties -- and one who has won plenty of big games in Northeast Florida in his time.
Wolford attended Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville where he was named the Florida Times Union’s Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,317 yards and 38 passing touchdowns as a senior in 2013.
After his successful high school career, Wolford went on to star at quarterback for Wake Forest and was named Second-Team All-ACC after setting program records in passer rating (158.0), passing yards (3,192), touchdown passes (29), total offense (3,975) and total touchdowns (39) during his senior season (2017).
After his tenure with Wake Forest, he signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. During his time with the Rams, he won a Super Bowl ring and started four games before spending the 2024 season with the Buccaneers.
For the Jaguars, Wolford is a solid fit as the team's No. 3 quarterback while Lawrence recovers from his injuries. Wolford gives the Jaguars an experienced passer with a legitamate history as a spot-starter behind Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard, something the Jaguars didn't have in former practice squad quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
Wolford is also a quarterback the Jaguars were able to get a close look at earlier this year when the Buccaneers spent a week with the Jaguars on the practice field.
"He’s been in the league. He’s been on some good teams," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
"Somebody that can, with Trevor [Lawrence] obviously not practicing being in the protocol right now, having a third guy here to be on the developmental practice squad to help kind of give a look to the defense and for us too to put our eyes on him and see what he can do.”
