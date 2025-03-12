What Dyami Brown Adds to Jaguars' WR Depth
The Jacksonville Jaguars added a slew of new faces to their roster thus far through free agency, but one player that jumps out from the rest is former Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown. Brown and the Jaguars agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract for the 2025 season.
After seeing the downfall of the Jaguars last season, from both the offensive and defensive standpoints, it was crucial that the franchise brought in established talent. While Brown is going into his fourth season in the National Football League, he brings much needed depth at the wide receiving position.
Pairing Brown with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr is already an improvement to what they had this past season. Brown hauled in a career high 30 receptions and 308 receiving yards. But what truly stood out from the newest Jaguars 2024 campaign was what he was able to do during the playoffs.
In three games with the Commanders on their playoff run, Brown collected 14 receptions that went for 229 receiving yards, averaging 16.1 yards per reception. He also scored one touchdown and gave Washington nine first downs in three games. This kind of experience is what Jacksonville needs on their roster for the future.
Brown is going into his age 25 season, and has the chance to be a big part of the Jaguars offense. After showcasing he can work with several quarterbacks throughout his four year career, year number five is going to look a lot different for Brown across the board.
The signing also provides franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence a chance to move the ball further down the field with more options than just Thomas. It is very likely that Brown could improve on his new career highs in receptions and receiving yards during his tenure in Jacksonville.
This 'prove it' type deal should be good for the young career of Brown. It shows not only the Jaguars but potential other suitors in the future that he is willing to take a chance on himself. As previously mentioned, going into his 25 year old season, perhaps 2025 is the year where Brown starts trending towards his full potential in the NFL.
