3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Dyami Brown
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Brown? We break it down below.
This is not a direct Christian Kirk replacement
Just because the Jaguars signed Dyami Brown after trading Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans doesn't mean he is a direct replacement for Kirk from a skill set perspective, Neither receiver is particularly imposing from a physical standpoint and each does well after the catch and as a downfield threat, but their deployment could not be more different.
In all four seasons Brown has spent with the Commanders, he played a significant more snaps outside than he did in the slot. He gives the Jaguars some versatility because he at least has experience in both roles, but he seems much more like an outside receiver in 11 personnel while the Jaguars experiment with Brian Thomas Jr. in the slot.
Brown presents a logical scheme fit
It doesn't take much imagining to see how Brown fits into the Jaguars' offense. Brown was used mostly in two areas in Washington: as a threat on screens and downfield thanks to his speed. Brown excels at forcing missed tackles and picking up yards after the catch, and Coen's dynamic screen scheme should allow him to do what he does best.
It is clear the Jaguars see Brown as more of a quick solution than a long-term answer, but that is fine. He will likely enter training camp as the Jaguars' No. 3 receiver, and he presents enough upside and fits the scheme well enough to think it is not an outrageous addition.
This seems to be the going rate for a No. 3 WR
$10 million on a one-year deal seems high for Brown on the surface considering what he has produced in his career, but the market simply dictated the terms. This happens year in and year out, and Brown and the Jaguars are another example of the market catching up to recent deals.
The most similar comparison here is the contract that Tutu Atwell just got with the Los Angeles Rams. Like Brown, Atwell projects as a likely No. 3 receiver who will be leaned on in a short-term facet. This is a high price for the role, but it is where the NFL has brought the market.
