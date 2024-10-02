What Mistakes Are Causing Massive Issues for the Jaguars?
Numerous issues have plagued the winless Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Their inability to score points and quarterback Trevor Lawrence's struggles have been evident.
Although the Jaguars’ coaching staff has taken a large part of the blame for the team’s struggles, the players on the field have also failed to execute properly called plays and plays that were run correctly but not completed.
This happened multiple times against the Houston Texans, as the Jaguars lost their third game this season by less than a touchdown.
“Yeah, we hit the big play, went down there, and tried to stay with some tempo and catch them on their heels and score, and that's something that we've done a lot in the past, and we've been successful at, just didn't work that time. Obviously, they stuffed us on what was it second or third down after that,” Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.
“And we had the fourth and one or second down and third down, we threw it and had the fourth and one and, you know, just one of those plays, looking back on it, see the way the game goes, you got to convert there. Get on the one-yard line, got to score a touchdown. Coach puts it in our hands, so we got to figure it out and make the play. We had the opportunity. I felt like we had some good looks down there to do more with it, and we weren't able to capitalize.”
Lawrence was unsure of what exactly went wrong on the two crucial plays he missed against the Texans but took responsibility for them. Lawrence noted that his receivers did an excellent job of getting open against the Texans, but he simply failed to execute correctly.
Missed opportunities like these have been the story of the Jaguars' season so far, as one or two missed plays can be the difference between winning and losing in the National Football League.
“I have to watch it, you know, both felt good coming out and obviously just missed it,” Lawrence said after the game. “Guys did a good job today of getting open. Played a lot of man coverage, which is something as an offense that you like to see.
“Your players get a chance to go win one-on-ones, and as a quarterback, you get to push the ball down the field. At times, it was just, yeah, just missed a few. I have to watch it and see what the reasons were. Both of those, when they came out, thought we had a chance and ended up being a little too much, so, you know, I have to watch them.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE