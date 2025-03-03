What We Learned About the Jaguars at NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is over.
It was a busy week at Lucas Oil Stadium, with droves of NFL coaches, scouts, executives, and other staff members descending upon Indianapolis to poke and prod the 2025 NFL Draft class.
From interviews to athletic testing to medical checks, this week was a massive piece of the scouting process for this year's draft -- perhaps the biggest piece of them all.
We put our ear to the street this past week to discover the true buzz around the Jaguars and what it all could mean.
After speaking with several scouts and coaches who faced the Jaguars in 2024 while in Indianapolis, we have wrapped up all of the best Jaguars-related rumors we heard.
For context purposes: every person interviewed was granted anonymity so they could speak freely about another team and their players.
What are the impressions of Liam Coen and James Gladstone?
The biggest talk surrounding the Jaguars at the combine was the new hires made in the organization -- namely head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. After the NFL as a whole collectively agreed with the firings of Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke, we asked for impressions on the Jaguars' new regime. Here is what we heard.
"Liam's exit from Tampa Bay was a lot of drama, but it isn't a big deal. They had to get their guy and most in the NFL knew he was going to be their top target once Ben Johnson went to the Bears," one AFC pro scout told Jacksonville Jaguars On SI.
"Liam is known for his offense and he will put a good scheme together. The big question is how he will handle adversity as a head coach. With that franchise, he will run into it sooner than later. We will find out if he is made for this early," the scout continued.
As for Gladstone, there are a lot of scouts who hold respect for him both because of experiences with him and what they have heard, as well as the amount of respect for the Rams' process.
"The Rams have nailed draft after draft. Jacksonville needs to quit spending and start developing. James is going to have to breath life into an outdated process, but he should be able to once he has more time on the job," one NFC college scout told us.
What do people think about Trevor Lawrence?
When we spoke to people around the NFL in 2023 after the Jaguars went on their 2022 run, there were multiple people who expected Trevor Lawrence to become an MVP candidate. That hasn't happened over the last two years for a number of reasons, but what do people think now?
"His 2024 tape still had some good things on it, especially after the first couple of games," one AFC assistant coach told us. "He still isn't nearly consistent enough, but in the right situation he can win a lot of games. They just seem to never be the right situation. Liam has to change that."
"If Liam can't get something out of Lawrence, the Jaguars will have to start finally asking some tough questions," the AFC pro scout said. "He got a major deal despite only having one good season. Pederson got fired because he didn't progress. This is a big year."
Who do people think the Jaguars will target at No. 5?
The Jaguars are picking in the top-5 for the first time since 2022, and the No. 5 pick will have to be something the Jaguars absolutely nail to ensure a smooth offseason and early success for the new regime. So, who do people think the Jaguars will target?
"Offensive line. Lawrence has gotten beaten to a pulp for a few years now," the NFC scout said. "Their tackles are OK, but they could get better. And the interior offensive line doesn't push anyone around. I would take [Will] Campbell and just find a spot for him somewhere. They need to get a lot better there."
Trenches seemed to be the popular theme, with the AFC coach suggesting that the impact and influence of Tony Boselli should play a role.
"How do you hire a Hall of Fame lineman and then have people project a receiver or defensive back at No. 5? They need more big guys who can make plays. If Campbell or Mason Graham aren't the pick, a lot of people would be surprised. Abdul Carter won't be there."
But what about if a guy like Travis Hunter falls to No. 5? What would the Jaguars ultimately decide to do in that case?
"Hunter won't be there. Even if two quarterbacks go early, which I don't think will happen," the NFC scout said. "If he is there, I am sure they would explore it. But the owners might be worried about another Jalen Ramsey personality. I would be."
Which coaching staff hire is the best-received?
We asked about the coaching staff Coen put together, and there are definitely some raised eyebrows about the amount of youth on the Jaguars' staff. With that said, there are some big fans of several of the Jaguars coaches.
"[Shane] Whipple will be an offensive coordinator one day. Book it," the AFC coach told us. "People have raved about that guy for awhile. He should do some really good things with Lawrence. Some of us had him pegged as Coen's coordinator, but he went a different way."
On the defensive side, it is clear the Jaguars hired a defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile who will be well-respected.
"Nobody thought that defense would be that bad last year. It should never happen with the resources put into it," the AFC coach said. "Campanile has learned from some smart guys and there was a lot of buzz around him this cycle. He should do a better job than Ryan Nielsen."
Which Jaguars scared opposing coaches the most in 2024?
The Jaguars obviously had a bad year in 2024, but that doesn't mean their talented roster didn't have some good pieces on it. So, which Jaguars put the fear into the most coaches during the 2024 season?
"Obviously [Brian] Thomas. We had him as the No. 3 receiver last year behind Nabers and Odunze, but he played better than both of them. He is a legit No. 1," the AFC pro scout said.
"The kid from LSU is at the top of the list. He killed us," the AFC coach said. "Otherwise, I think the defensive ends are their best players. Walker doesn't get the respect he deserves."
Which players will the Jaguars target in the offseason?
The Jaguars are a big unknown right now in terms of free agency. Whether they spend big is remained to be seen, but it is clear where others in the NFL expect them to look at.
"Right guard. Scherff is old and a few years past his prime. They need someone they can depend on for a long time there," the AFC coach said.
"The secondary. The buzz around a lot of teams is they will look at ways to add there. A lot of us have them pegged as the Jevon Holland team," the AFC scout said.
