Why Any Ridiculous Trevor Lawrence Trade Rumors Will Never Make Sense
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't been to the playoffs since the 2022 season, where they were one win away from punching their ticket to play in the Super Bowl. Since then, the Jaguars have been on a rocky road filled with injuries and uncertainties, more so now than ever.
In a recent rumor, the Pittsburgh Steelers were said to have an interest in acquiring quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This rumor has since been deemed false, but the Jaguars as we know them now could still look very different come the start of the 2025-26 campaign. While the option of teams calling on Lawrence could always be there, there are circumstances that any franchise would have to consider.
The Jaguars have brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen, who was expressed his excitement to work with Lawrence throughout his various press conferences and interviews. Even new offensive coordinator Grant Udinski himself has expressed his excitement to work alongside Lawrence in Jacksonville.
"I'm beyond fired up to work with Trevor. Like I said about Liam {Coen}, probably the same thing with Trevor, I don't have enough words to explain how excited I am for the opportunity to work with him," Udinski said.
That makes two new Jaguar coaches that are excited to work with the franchise quarterback, that it almost seems that if the Jaguars were to trade Lawrence, it would be a slap in the face to the new coaches you brought in, who have expressed their excitement working with the face of Jacksonville's franchise.
If the Steelers truly wanted Lawrence badly enough, they would also be responsible for a majority of the former first overall pick's massive contract. Which wouldn't happen. Lawrence is under contract in Jacksonville until 2030, as his base salary is only set to increase the deeper the contract goes.
If the Jaguars find themselves in a similar spot next season as they were this past year, with a healthy Lawrence slinging the football, even then it would not be to think about a trade.
A lot will be riding on Lawrence this next season, as many fans have mixed emotions surrounding his potential and what he has showcased so far in the league. If he can get back to his old ways when he first broke into the league, while keeping in mind all he's learned since, Lawrence could finally live up to the high expectations he had on draft day.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE