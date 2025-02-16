Why Jaguars' Tony Boselli Thinks Roster is Set For Quick Success
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one more step away from completing an offseason full of change. Once the Jaguars make their general manager hire, there will be a completely new leadership group in place.
And while some teams make drastic changes when they deem their franchise to be in a position to rebuild. But it is clear the Jaguars do not, and should not, view their team that way.
Speaking with 'The Drill' on 1010XL, new Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli made it clear the Jaguars have high expectations for 2025 and beyond.
"I think that's why, you know, you talked, during the process of the head coaching search, a lot of people talked about this was the one of the best jobs, if not the best job that was open. And we believe that, and we're not in a rebuild," Boselli said.
"We're not rebuilding. We're going to get this thing right, and we're gonna go get the right players. We got the right head coach, we're gonna get the right GM and our expectations. We have high expectations for this team, but we have a lot of work and a long offseason."
Among the reasons Boselli is so positive on the Jaguars' future even in as soon as 2025 is the fact the Jaguars are seemingly set at several key positions -- starting with quarterback.
"I think it's very positive overall across league circles. This roster and kind of the opportunity that we have, we have a lot of really key positions locked up under contract, starting with Trevor Lawrence," Boselli said.
"I said it on your guy's show all the time. I believe, and I have a strong conviction, that Trevor Lawrence will bring a Lombardi Trophy to Jacksonville as the starting quarterback of this team. I believe that, and I believed this the day I met him and we drafted him, and that has not changed one bit."
Outside of Lawrence, the Jaguars obviously have some other key pieces already in place. Amongst the most important is wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who dominated in his rookie season while breaking every Jaguars rookie receiving record. He is also joined on offense by offensive tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison.
"We got a No. 1 receiver in Brian Thomas. You know, give Trent and his staff and the coaches that were here a ton of credit for going and finding a, you know, top-level, No. 1 wide receiver that we think is just going to get better. So you have Brian Thomas," Boselli said,
"You have two starting caliber tackles that I think are better than what we've seen so far, and I think the staff will get even more out of them. And so you look at the offensive side of the ball, like key positions that everybody is trying to make sure they have a guy in those positions, we have those, and I'm not leaving out any. We have a lot of other good players around positions. But you think about key positions."
Defensively, Boselli sees a core trio to build around in pass-rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker and cornerback Tyson Campbell.
"And then the defensive side. We got two pass rushers, you know, and we got two defensive ends that, you know a year ago, at 27.5 sacks, led the NFL in sacks," Boselli said.
"So people look at that and say, Man, they got two ends. We got a we got a corner in Tyson, who's a quality, strong starting corner. And like, we, like, listen, Tyson's a good football player. Had some injuries but man, he's a good football player. And so we have a lot of what are the key positions that you want to get high caliber players. I think we have those guys. And so that gives us a ton of excitement."
