REPORT: What We Learned From This Jaguars Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars matchup with the Houston Texans started out as a close battle between two divisional opponents who are familiar with each other. Sunday's matchup against the Texans had a similar feel to the early-season matchup between the two teams.
Jacksonville held the Texans to scoreless in the first quarter of Sunday's matchup, but that would be one of the few successes of the day for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars fought the best they could but could not overcome the double-digit deficit. Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently noted some things he took away from the Jaguars' loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Edholm noted how Lawrence's brutal injury was the turning point for a Jaguars team already hanging on by a thread. The Jaguars struggled to do much of anything for a while after Lawrence's injury.
"When Trevor Lawrence was carted off and almost immediately ruled out with a concussion following a big hit from the Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair in the second quarter, it was clear it was a serious injury – and the Jaguars determined it quickly," Edholm said. "It was an unfortunate hit that Al-Shaair (who was ejected) could have avoided. That ended Lawrence’s day, replaced by Mac Jones.
“Now the Jaguars, who fell to 2-10 with Sunday’s loss, need to consider shutting Lawrence down, regardless of what the follow-up tests show. He re-entered the lineup Sunday after missing the previous two games with a left shoulder injury anyway, and the Jags’ season is not going anywhere.
"It’s never easy to make these calls, especially with an embattled coaching staff trying to keep the ship afloat, but for the sake of the franchise, Lawrence probably should sit the final five games. They have a tremendous amount invested in him, and Sunday’s scary hit was just the latest injury he’s dealt with the past few years."
The Jaguars were simply overwhelmed against the Texans, who are a much deeper and much better team than most places. The Jaguars will have plenty of work in the offseason to get better.
