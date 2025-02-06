Wife of Rams' Les Snead Praises Jaguars GM Candidate James Gladstone
The Jacksonville Jaguars have almost every position filled for their 2025 campaign, but they are still in search for the perfect general manager. After firing Trent Baalke earlier this offseason, the Jaguars are ready to take the franchise to new levels under a new leadership.
The Los Angeles Rams have a member of their staff that is emerging as a potential front runner for the general manager job in Jacksonville, and his name is James Gladstone. Gladstone has worked with the Rams throughout his NFL career, climbing the ranks in the scouting department.
Rams general manager Les Snead and Gladstone are said to work very closely with one another, especially with how the franchise goes about their everyday scouting process. Now that Gladstone has emerged as a front runner, Snead's wife Kara Henderson Snead had nothing but kind and encouraging words for the Jaguars candidate on social media.
"Met James when he was a HS offensive coordinator… Looked at Les and said .. he is THE most impressive young person I’ve ever met. 9 years later—he’s had MAJOR part in building an absolutely innovative scouting system that has taken us to two SBs. Also just all-time great human," Snead tweeted.
New head coach Liam Coen and Gladstone have worked with each other before in the past, during Coen's tenure with Los Angeles' franchise. Coen was said to be involved in the decision to bring in a new general manager, but at the end of the day, it is owner Shad Khan's decision.
Jacksonville has brought in some new faces in certain departments but recently brought in Jaguars legend Tony Boselli to serve as executive vice president of football operations. If the endorsement from Snead was true, bringing in Gladstone could easily push the Jaguars over the edge in terms of competing.
Now that the Super Bowl is just days away, 30 NFL franchises that are not participating in the game of games have been looking toward the future and what it holds for 2025. The Jaguars should be getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back fully in 2025, and they could draft another piece to the puzzle of this championship dream.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.