What Kind of Defense Will Jaguars' Anthony Campanile Run?
For the second season in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense is set to undergo a massive overhaul.
This time around, the Jaguars are set to lean on new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile to fix a unit that was amongst the worst in the NFL just a year ago.
Campanile has learned under some of the best defensive coordinators in football, ranging from Don Brown to Vic Fangio to Jeff Hafley. Now, he will be able to put his own personal stamp on a defense for the first time in his career.
Speaking with Jaguars' J.P. Shadrick, Campanile explained the style of defense he wants to see the unit play with. There was no talk of 3-4 vs. 4-3, but Campanile made it clear what type of mentality he wants to see from the unit.
"We know what we're going to do, you know from a schematic perspective, but the most important thing to us is our play style," Campanile said.
"You know that we're violent at the point of attack. We got guys that believe in not being blocked. We got guys that run to the ball and we got guys that violently finish at the point of attack every rep. That's what's going to be valued here. We can't wait to get that culture in place first."
There is certainly some talent for Campanile to work with moving forward. The Jaguars' roster was better than its record as a whole last season, but the defense especially should have never produced as poorly as it did considering it's tandem edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker and other defenders like Foye Oluokun, Arik Armstead, and Tyson Campbell.
And based on his comments, it is clear Campanile views it the same way.
"I think when you watch the tape, I'm excited about all these guys," Campanile said.
"There's some really good young talent, you know, some some talent on the perimeter, some talent on the edges, some guys inside that I'm really fired up about. Some of the off the ball players inside. You got some tough, physical guys. So I'm just excited to bring our play style here and get to work with these guys, you know, and create a great atmosphere.
