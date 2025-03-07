Will Jaguars Land Talented Veteran DB in Free Agency?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defensive backfield is one of the worst in the National Football League, and it is undoubtedly an area of focus for the team this offseason. Jacksonville's defensive backs need help, and they could find it during free agency.
Jacksonville's weaknesses are evident, but the team appears to have a competent front office ready to make the necessary roster changes.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently released a list of bold moves each team in the league can make during this offseason's free agency period. He believes the Jaguars should consider signing former Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland during free agency.
"The 31st-ranked defense in PFSN’s rankings in 2024, the Jacksonville Jaguars were a mess on the back end. No defense averaged a worse EPA per dropback (-0.23), partly because the Jags couldn’t stop the deep ball. Jacksonville allowed a 45% completion rate on passes of 20+ air yards, the third-worst last season," Xie said.
"Jevon Holland appears likely to change teams, with the Dolphins not showing much interest in retaining the 25-year-old safety. Holland is coming off a down year in 2024, as it was his first season without an interception. He also tied his career-low with four passes defended," Xie said.
"However, new Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile was a Miami defensive assistant during Holland’s first three seasons, which were much stronger units. Holland’s coverage charting numbers have remained strong the last two seasons, as he allowed 7.6 yards per target in 2023 and 6.7 in 2024. His connection to Jacksonville’s coaching staff makes him a strong candidate for a multi-year deal."
Ironically, Holland was responsible for one of th Jaguars' most significant plays of this past season and not in a good way. With the Jaguars on the Dolphins' three-yard line going in to take a commanding 24-7 lead, Holland stripped Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
The Dolphins recovered the ball and scored one play later on an 80-yard touchdown pass to pull within three points of Jacksonville. The Jaguars failed to score again, losing their first of many games in horrific fashion, usually due to their own mistakes.
