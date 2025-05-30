Where Does Jaguars Backup Quarterback Situation Rank?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a lot of different moves this offseason. And they all have been good for the Jaguars heading into next season. The Jaguars have a new regime that features new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. These two have put in the work over the years and now have the Jaguars in a good position to be successful next season and beyond.
One move the Jaguars made this offseason was bringing in veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to back up star quarterback Trevor Lawrence next season. Mullens brings a lot of experience to the backup role and knowledge to the game. He has served as a backup most of his career and has gotten starts over his NFL career.
It is important to have a good backup quarterback in the National Football League because if they need to go in for any reason, you have to have trust in them, like you do with the starter. And with Mullens, you get a guy who will know what to do if he is in a game. And also, we have seen Lawrence's injury history over the last few seasons, and that is another reason they brought in a veteran.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated ranked Mullens as the 28th overall backup quarterback heading into the 2025 season.
Mullens is know for getting hot in a hurry, but his aggressive approach often gets him in trouble with killer turnovers. In 2023 with the Minnesota Vikings, Mullens passed for 411 yards and four interceptions during a losing effort against the Detroit Lions. Mullens, the former San Francisco 49er and Brown, has started 20 of his 33 career games played.
"It is obvious what the biggest draw for Mullens to the Jaguars was: offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who arrived in Minnesota with Mullens in 2022. Udinski worked closely with the Vikings' quarterback room during his tenure as an assistant coach, and he has plenty of time spent on task with Mullens," said our Jaguars Beat Writer, John Shipley.
"Udinski knows exactly what Mullens will bring to the quarterback room as a backup quarterback, erasing any kind of projection that otherwise would have been a part of evaluating the position. The comfort level and connection between the two is clear, which should only be a positive for Trevor Lawrence," added Shipley.
