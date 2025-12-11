How Trevor Lawrence’s Growth Impressed Jaguars’ Grant Udinski

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has been a part of a surging offense and recent weeks.

Most importantly, perhaps, he has played a role in the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence . Udinski, who spends plenty of practice time with the quarterbacks, spoke on Thursday about Lawrence and his recent progress in the Jaguars' offense.

For Udinski, the growth of development of Lawrence within head coach Liam Coen's offense has always been about the details. That, Udinski said, is where Lawrence's jump can perhaps be seen the most during the Jaguars' four-game winning streak.

“A lot of little things. I think there are things that show up on TV or on tape that are apparent to everybody. Like some of the throws, you look at the throw he made to [WR] Tim Patrick on our sideline, the throw he made to Tim Patrick on their sideline, two critical downs. Some of the plays in the red zone, off schedule, moving around in the pocket," Udinski said.

"Those things are apparent because of how fast he's playing, the decision he's making. But it's even little things with making certain calls up front or the way he's bringing shifts and motions and timing some of those things up.

"The details of those things are so minute that people may not notice from an outsider, but they make a big difference to the players that he's playing with and to us as coaches to the scheme and the system and little angles being lined up and being executed properly. So those things kind of pay dividends for everybody else in the offense that don't always show up on his stat sheet or show up with a completion for him that everyone's clapping for him. But those impact the team in a lot of ways.”

Lawrence has been on a surge over the last two weeks in particular, having two of his best games of the season against the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts in blowout wins. After a slow start to the season, Lawrence has been able to take a leap over the second half of the season and Udinski has had a front-row seat for it.

Udinski's hiring was seen as a boon for the Jaguars and Coen this offseason thanks to the time he spent with the quarterbacks while a part of the Minnesota Vikings' staff. Now, the Jaguars are seeing it pay off in real time.

