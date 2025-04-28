College Football Legend a Huge Fan of Jaguars' Draft Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars weren't the only ones high on Wyatt Milum.
When the Jaguars took the West Virginia offensive lineman with the No. 89 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach and college football legend Nick Saban made it clear just how high in esteem he holds the Jaguars' newest Trevor Lawrence protector.
For one of college football's greatest figures of all time to pine after Milum for several seasons says something about the quality of player the Jaguars just drafted. Milum, a college left tackle, has been one of the most efficient offensive lineman in college football over recent years and Saban's stamp of approval should be all the Jaguars needed to hear.
Milum did not allow a sack during his last two seasons at West Virginia (24 games). Additionally, he did not allow a sack in 34 of the last 36 games in which he played. This is on top of starting 42 consecutive games, proving himself as a reliable player week in and week out.
The Jaguars project Milum as a guard at the next level, and there could even be a chance Milum is able to break into the starting lineup at the left guard position.
"I think, like you said about Wyatt, it's the ability to play multiple spots at a high level and just the finish. The way the guy plays, the toughness. He's rooted in that," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the draft. "That's kind of what he prides himself on being, and that's what he is kind of known for around that building is being a guy that finishes, that plays the game the right way, that approaches it the right way, and he's a big dude. He's long."
Milum will have to prove it on the field, but it is clear he is exactly the kind of player the Jaguars have been targeting all offseason.
“I’m willing to play anywhere on the offensive line. It doesn’t matter to me. I know I went out there at the Senior Bowl and that was my first time playing guard," Milum said.
"I’ve played tackle throughout my whole career, but as long as I can get out on the field and help the team win, that’s what really it means to me. I just want to be out there playing, so it doesn’t really matter where I play.”
