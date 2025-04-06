The Only Players the Jaguars Should Consider Trading Up For
With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, it is time to take stock and evaluate all possibilities for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
And for the Jaguars, that has to also include the idea of trading up from No. 5, no matter how unlikely the scenario. The Jaguars have talked about the advantage of having a large cache of draft picks so they do appear to be more of a trade back type of team, but it is advantageous to have all bases covered.
One of the reasons the Jaguars are not typically listed as a trade up candidate is because of the Jaguars' lack of need at quarterback. The Jaguars will be looking for players who can help make Trevor Lawrence better, but only two options actually make sense.
It would not make sense for the Jaguars to give up picks if they intend on drafting Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham or LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell. There is a near-certainty that at least one of those two players will be available at No. 5, rendering the need to trade up a moot point.
With all of this in mind, there are really only two players who the Jaguars should even remotely consider a trade up target: Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.
The two best players in the draft, Hunter and Carter are each unlikely to fall to the Jaguars to No. 5 for a number of reasons.
For one, each is an elite talent at a premier position -- in Hunter's case, he is an elite talent at two. Carter has the chance to grow into one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, while Hunter is a two-way talent who comes around once in a generation.
Carter would give the Jaguars a trio of pass-rushers who would all be capable of double-digit sacks in 2025. While the Jaguars are expected to extend Travon Walker, they could find a way for him, Carter and Josh Hines-Allen to all share the field.
As for Hunter, he would boost the Jaguars' talent pool from day one and give them a perfect running mate for either Brian Thomas Jr. or Tyson Campbell -- or even both.
The Jaguars are unlikely to trade up but if they do, it should be for one of these two potential All-Pro talents.
