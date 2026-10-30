1 Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Theory About the Jaguars Completely Misses the Mark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Brian Thomas Jr. is a polarizing topic when it comes to this year's trade deadline, and understandably so.

Thomas was one of the best receivers in the league during a record-setting rookie season in 2024, making him the lone bright spot of what was otherwise one of the most lost seasons in franchise history. He has struggled in the 1 1/3 seasons since then, though, and there is constant debate on what the Jacksonville Jaguars may do with him come Nov. 10.

But with that said, there is one Thomas theory that has been floated this week that, well, just misses each and every possible mark. That theory, of course, centers around the Jaguars' motivations with Thomas, something that can't be represented as anything but patience.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Thomas Theory

The theory comes from NBC Sports' Mike Florio, and comes during a larger conversation about receiver-needy teams at the trade deadline like the Kansas City Chiefs. While making the case that the Jaguars are being too stubborn when it comes to a potential asking price for Thomas, who has never been confirmed to be in any trade talks to begin with, Florio went as far as to say the Jaguars are holding the third-year wide receiver hostage.

"So like we don't want to use Brian Thomas Jr., but he had 1,282 yards as a rookie. We want you to offer us something commensurate with what he did in 2024. But we're not using him that way. We're not getting the value out of him. But we want you, if you want him, we want you to offer something that would reflect what he did in 2024, and the farther we get removed from that, the more unreasonable that looks. But because they're the Jaguars, no one's going to call them out for basically holding this guy hostage," Florio said. "I mean, that's kind of what they're doing until someone offers them. You know, I don't know what they want. Do they want a two? I don't know. But why would you like if you're waiting for Brian Thomas Jr. to be available? Time is on your side because they're not using him, and the whole thing is just strange." Mike Florio

Strange is not a bad way to describe where things have gotten with Thomas, who truly looked like he was set to be one of the faces of the franchise as a rookie in 2024. The only times the Jaguars have ever talked about Thomas and trades in public have been when they have completely and utterly denied any such interest in dealing Thomas, most commonly during the 2026 offseason.

Thomas was an amazing player during the 2024 season. He is still clearly an amazing talent, because the Jaguars would not have poured so much into him over the last two seasons otherwise. But for one reason or another, it just has not clicked with him and the the offense since Liam Coen took over last season.

Year Target % Yards Per Route Yards Per Route Rank 2024 26.3% 2.5 No. 7 2025 20.2% 1.6 No. 44 2026 19.0% 1.0 No. 70

It is not for a lack of effort on either side. Coen said at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2025 that the passing game would go through Thomas, and it did for the first two months of the 2025 season. Thomas' struggles began, though, and the addition of Jakobi Meyers and ascencion of Parker Washington changed the dynamics of the passing game.

The Jaguars did not give up on Thomas as a part of their future, though. Thomas has also never once been questioned for his effort or want-to. Thomas is one of the best blockers in the receiver room and has poured in plenty during his three seasons with the team. It is not as if the Jaguars have phased Thomas out right off the bat or Thomas ever became anything but a top-self teammate and member of the locker room.

Come for Jakobi Meyers' catch, stay for Brian Thomas Jr.'s block 😮‍💨



RT to #ProBowlVote | #JAXvsTEN on CBSpic.twitter.com/oIgYMJvCam — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 30, 2025

That is where Florio misses the mark. He says the Jaguars are holding Thomas hostage, but would he say that about quite literally any other player whose name has come up in trade rumors? Are the Indianapolis Colts holding Josh Downs hostage? Has Thomas ever once requested a trade and been denied it, as so often happens in the NFL?

The answer to all of these questions is no. The Jaguars have truly tried to make it work with Thomas, and there is a true chance they go right back to trying to make it work in Week 8 against the Colts. Leveraging Thomas' fit and future with the appropiate value for a player of his talents is far from a hostage situation. It is instead the reality of every-day business in the NFL.

We will find out how the Thomas story will unfold over the next 10+ days. If no trade goes down then, the Jaguars will clearly continue to make Thomas a part of what they do, even if it isn't as large of a role as he once held, or even started the season with. Trade connections would surely pick up again next offseason, but that is a problem for tomorrow.

The Thomas situation has made little sense in terms of how it has played out, but that doesn't mean we should misrepresent the situation.