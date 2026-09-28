10 Winners, 4 Losers From Jaguars' 'Complementary' Beatdown of Patriots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got back to their winning ways in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, and in a big way.

So, which Jaguars were able to shine the most during the Jaguars' 35-6 domination of the New England Patriots? And which Jaguars perhaps did not have as strong of a week? We break it down below.

Winners

CB Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) celebrates his interception in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This one is easy. Not only did the Jaguars let Travis Hunter get more snaps on defense compared to the first few weeks, but Hunter also made arguably the biggest play of the game -- if not the biggest play of the Jaguars' season thus far. His interception of Drake Maye in the end-zone at the end of the first-half led to a massive momentum change that, ultimately, helped the Jaguars get into second gear at a much-needed moment.

DL DaVon Hamilton

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57), right, combines to tackle New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10), center, with defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52), back, during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DaVon Hamilton is playing like a legit All-Pro through the first few weeks of the season, and he has become a true difference-maker for the defensive line in the process. Hamilton had another stellar performance against the Patriots, both as a run-stuffer and as a pass-rusher. There are not many nose tackles in football who are playing better right now than Hamilton is.

DE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a nice performance from Jaguars rookie defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. in his second NFL game. He had a few impressive rushes in the second-half when the Jaguars were able to really pin their ears back and get after the quarterback, eventually splitting a sack with DaVon Hamilton that looked like it was very close to being a safety. Thomas has some legit juice as a pass-rusher, and he should continue to find snaps.

WR Jakobi Meyers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) hauls in a reception against New England Patriots cornerback Charles Woods (22) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everyone spent the week saying the Jaguars should get Jakobi Meyers more involved, and that is exactly what happened. Meyers recorded his 25th career TD reception and led the team with seven receptions and 64 receiving yards, looking like the uber-reliable safety blanket all game that he has been since he joined the franchise last season. This was the kind of performance from Meyers people had been waiting on.

DL Ruke Orhorhoro

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It felt like the most productive outing yet for Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who played his third game with the franchise on Sunday. He recorded the first sack of any Jaguars interior defensive lineman this season with his first-half sack of Drake Maye, and he remained disruptive throughout the game. It felt like he got more snaps, too. The Jaguars need Orhorhoro to heat up as a pass-rusher, and he took some steps toward doing that on Sunday.

RBs Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars seemed to have gotten their running game back on track based on the first few weeks of the season, and Sunday was their best day running the ball yet. Bhayshul Tuten got lead back work, recording 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. added 37 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. It was the most effective Rodriguez has been with the Jaguars uet, while Tuten continues to look like a potential top back.

"Some of those critical downs, whether it was on the short yardage situation, some of those tough yards in between the tackles, down in the low red zone. Chris [RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.] has been a little bit frustrated with himself in some ways with some of his misreads and maybe some of the things over the last two games that he wasn't as jacked up about," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Sunday. "I think he had a phenomenal week of practice. We were intentional about what runs we really wanted C-Rod on. When he's in the game and when those backs are in the game, just being intentional about what we're calling in some of those situations."

WR Parker Washington

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How about that performance from Parker Washington? He may not have gotten a barrage of targets like he has the first two weeks of the season, but it was clear that Washington is the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver and Trevor Lawrence's favorite target based simply on when and how the Jaguars get Washington the ball. He made two incredible grabs on Sunday, even if one did not count due to a penalty on the offensive line.

LB Ventrell Miller

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) and Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ventrell Miller led the Jaguars' defense in tackles for the third week in a row, and he looked especially dominant in the first half when the Patriots were still trying to establish the run. Miller has been fantastic for the Jaguars against the run this season, and he got in on the pass coverage on Sunday as well with a pass breakup. Miller has replaced Devin Lloyd quite nicely;.

WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron made a ton of different plays for the Jaguars on Sunday. He caught his second-career touchdown to give the Jaguars their first score of the game, then he made a big tackle on the kickoff coverage unit on the very next play. Then, to end the game with another highlight, Cameron returned a second-half kickoff 42 yards for his first big return of the season.

Losers

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It simply feels like Brian Thomas Jr. is barely a part of the Jaguars' passing game. He caught his lone target on Sunday for eight yards and, when the ball has come his way, has had more positive plays than negative ones. But the negative plays are likely what helped open the door for more snaps from Josh Cameron, and Thomas simply feels like an afterthought for the Jaguars right now.

TE Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) can’t hold onto a pass in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was not all bad for Brenton Strange against the Broncos; he was third on the team in receiving and had one of his most explosive catches of the season. But he also let a Trevor Lawrence pass go through his hands for an interception and had another play that could be judged as a drop. He has had better games as a pass-catcher.

DL Arik Armstead

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws downfield under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best rush of the season from Arik Armstead was negated due to a penalty in the secondary on Sunday, which kind of felt like the theme of his season. Outside of the quarterback hit that ended up not counting, though, it did not feel like Armstead made much of an impact rushing against a few backup guards. He has had a much quieter start to the season than I think anyone really expected after the training camp he had.

RT Cole Van Lanen

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) reacts to a stop during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars did not give up much pressure against the Patriots and their blitz-happy attack, though it did not seem like the cleanest game from Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen. Van Lanen allowed a few pressures off the edge at key moments to a midling Patriots edge room, while he was also hit with a penalty that negated a touchdown. Van Lanen has had better performances as a Jaguars lineman.