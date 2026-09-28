The Best Play From Every Game of Sunday’s Week 3 NFL Slate

Sunday’s slate of NFL football games was yet another great one. Aside from the Jaguars boat-racing the Patriots and the Chiefs taking down the Dolphins by 14, every other matchup was decided by one possession. So, while the saying goes that one play can’t win or lose a game, there were plenty of pivotal moments throughout the afternoon that may have proved to be the difference.

From game-sealing turnovers, highlight reel-worthy catches and everything in between, here’s the best play from every game during Sunday’s Week 3 slate.

Jump to a game

Bills 24, Chargers 16

The play: C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepts Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter

The Chargers had the Bills on the ropes for three-plus quarters on Sunday. After mounting an early 10–0 lead, carrying a 13–10 advantage into the final frame and forcing a fumble from Josh Allen, the Chargers looked to be in complete control. Then, Justin Herbert committed a costly mistake. Facing a third-and-5 from the Buffalo 23-yard line, Herbert tried to hit newly signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for a touchdown. Instead, the pass was undercut by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who read the play like a book and was able to come away with an interception. From that point on, the Bills outscored the Chargers 14–3 and came away with a huge intraconference win.

CJ Gardner-Johnson intercepts it and takes it back near midfield @LACvsBUF on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/9Aro5CR7G7 — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Jaguars 35, Patriots 6

The play: Travis Hunter picks off Drake Maye in the end zone

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks like a completely different player this season compared to the one we saw in 2025. Through three games, the 24-year-old has turned the ball over seven times and put the ball in harm’s way many others. Against the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, Maye threw two interceptions—the first of which came on third down at the goal line with a chance to cut into Jacksonville’s lead before halftime. Instead of protecting the football, Maye heaved one up while fading away and allowed dual-threat Travis Hunter to tally his first career interception. The Jaguars outscored New England 21–3 from that point forward.

TRAVIS HUNTER INTERCEPTS THE PASS FROM DRAKE MAYE IN THE END ZONE 💪



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/IeUAsAreGZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 27, 2026

Browns 21, Panthers 18

The play: Harold Fannin Jr. scores his second touchdown to clinch the Browns’ victory

Deshaun Watson led the Browns to their second win in a row in Week 3, completing 16-of-30 pass attempts for 144 yards and two touchdown passes—both of which went to second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. The second score came on a third down with just 1:48 to play in the game and helped give Cleveland a 21–18 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

HAROLD FANNIN JR. WITH HIS 2ND TD OF THE GAME!!@CARvsCLE on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/AKkcxf3Iqi — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Lions 31, Jets 24

The play: Kenyon Sadiq logs his first career touchdown

Though the Jets lost a competitive battle to the Lions, 31–24, in Detroit on Sunday, tight end Kenyon Sadiq showed off that he’s the real deal. The rookie first-round pick caught seven passes for 105 yards from quarterback Geno Smith, and in the first quarter hauled in this highlight reel-worthy pass for New York’s first touchdown of the game.

Colts 19, Texans 17

The play: C.J. Stroud dances around the pocket to keep a fourth-quarter Texans drive alive

Sunday’s battle between two 0–2 teams in Indianapolis ended with a Colts win that dropped the Texans to 0–3 for a second consecutive season. Before that, however, C.J. Stroud did his best to keep Houston alive. Facing a third-and-5 in Colts territory, the quarterback navigated the pocket with ease before stepping up and hitting Jared Wayne for a 20-yard gain. The Texans would go on to kick a field goal on the drive and eventually took a 17–16 lead. Unfortunately, their defense couldn’t stave off a game-winning drive from the Colts that ended with a field goal in the final seconds.

Chiefs 24, Dolphins 10

The play: Travis Kelce turns back the clock for a 40-yard gain

The Chiefs wasted no time getting Travis Kelce involved on Sunday. On their first play from scrimmage, Patrick Mahomes found the 36-year-old for a 48-yard gain that immediately put them in scoring range. Kelce finished the contest with two catches for 59 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown that helped Kansas City to a 24–10 win over the Dolphins—and a 3–0 start to the season.

WHAT A FIRST PLAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QQmbN5BKFL — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2026

Giants 12, Titans 7

The play: Jevon Holland seals the win for New York

The Giants were one of many teams playing with a backup quarterback under center this weekend, as Jameis Winston took over for the injured Jaxson Dart. The result was an uninspired 12-point performance in New York against the Titans. Still, the Giants were able to notch their second win of the 2026 season thanks to safety Jevon Holland, who intercepted Cam Ward at the goal line on a fourth-quarter pass attempt to Elic Ayomanor, sealing the victory.

Steelers 30, Bengals 27

The play: Derrick Harmon strip-sacks Joe Burrow

The Steelers and Bengals took part in an old-fashioned AFC North shootout on Sunday, as quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow combined for nearly 600 total yards and six passing touchdowns . That said, it was a defensive play that made all the difference in this one. With Pittsburgh holding a 30–27 lead over Cincinnati and less than a minute to go in the game, second-year defensive lineman Derrick Harmon pulled off a nasty swim move on guard Dalton Risner before strip-sacking Burrow. Sebastian Joseph-Day then recovered the bouncing ball, clinching the Steelers’ second win of the season.

DERRICK HARMON FORCES THE FUMBLE AND THE STEELERS RECOVER! pic.twitter.com/SkxOYgftkQ — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Commanders 33, Seahawks 31

The play: Kain Medrano returns an interception for a touchdown on Sam Darnold

In the upset of the afternoon, the Commanders beat the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, 33–31. The back-and-forth matchup saw Washington backup quarterback Marcus Mariota throw three touchdowns and Seattle signal-caller Sam Darnold throw four. The problem with the latter? He also committed two turnovers, including the below interception to Washington linebacker Kain Medrano—which he returned for a touchdown that only added to his team’s late fourth-quarter lead.

49ers 36, Cardinals 30

The play: Mike Evans and Deebo perfectly execute a hook-and-ladder for a touchdown

The Cardinals fought hard in their one-possession loss to the 49ers on Sunday, and it’s fair to think that they could have come out on top if it weren’t for San Francisco’s first possession. On the 49ers’ third play from scrimmage, Brock Purdy hit Mike Evans on a stop route for about six yards before the wide receiver lateraled the pass to fellow pass-catcher Deebo Samuel—who took it 80 yards to the end zone to give the 49ers an early 7–0 lead.

MIKE EVANS HOOK-AND-LADDER TO DEEBO FOR THE NINERS TD❗️



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/YFhMr9bA4G — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 27, 2026

Vikings 23, Buccaneers 16

The play: Myles Price opens up the scoring with an 86-yard punt return touchdown

While the Vikings’ defense was the true star of this game, sacking Baker Mayfield six times, it was wide receiver Myles Price who delivered the ultimate highlight for Minnesota. The second-year UDFA scored his first career touchdown on Sunday afternoon, returning a Buccaneers punt 86 yards for a touchdown that gave the Vikings an early two-possession lead—and all the momentum they needed to begin the season 3–0.

86-YARD PUNT RETURN TD FOR MYLES PRICE 🗣️@MINvsTB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vdl5VNla6q — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Raiders 35, Saints 27

The play: Nakobe Dean forces a Juwan Johnson fumble that secures a Raiders win

The Saints held a five-point lead over Las Vegas heading into the fourth quarter, but two consecutive Raiders touchdown drives that sandwiched a Tyler Shough interception quickly saw that lead evaporate. Still, with just under two minutes to go and down by eight, New Orleans had a chance to drive down the field to tie the game. That was, until Shough completed a pass to tight end Juwan Johnson, who turned upfield only to be met by Nakobe Dean. The Raiders’ linebacker forced a fumble that was recovered by Las Vegas, ultimately ending the Saints’ chances while bringing his own team to an unexpected 3–0 start to the year.

RAIDERS FORCE ANOTHER FUMBLE AND CALL GAME ‼️ pic.twitter.com/oGMruwoPuT — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Ravens 34, Cowboys 31

The play: Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers set up Tyler Loop for a game-winning field goal

While there were an incredible number of highlights in this one from Brazil, Lamar Jackson’s pass to Zay Flowers with just six seconds remaining takes the cake. The two connected for a 27-yard gain that put Baltimore in field goal range and set up Tyler Loop for a 56-yard attempt. The kicker nailed it and gave Baltimore a win that brings them to 2–1 to start the season.

LAMAR TO FLOWERS WITH 1 SECOND LEFT@BALvsDAL on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/waTW7TbhSQ — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026