5 Most Disappointing, 5 Most Encouraging Jaguars Performances Through 2 Weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- There is a lot of football left in the 2026 season, which is still very much so in its infancy stages. But we have seen eight quarters of the Jacksonville Jaguars thus far, giving us a glimpse at what this year's team can be.

So through the Jaguars' 1-1 start, which Jaguars have had the most encouraging performances through the first two weeks, and which Jaguars have perhaps not met expectations for one reason or another? We take a look below.

Encouraging

QB Trevor Lawrence

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah (20) against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For my money, Trevor Lawrence has gotten off to as good of a start as one could want. There were a few plays he should want back from the Denver Broncos loss, but he was also let down quite a bit by the pass-blocking and dealt with a few drops. When the Jaguars have played good football around Lawrence, he has had MVP-caliber early stretches of play, including the totality of Week 1 and his end-of-half vs. the Broncos last week. Lawrence ranks No. 9 in EPA/Dropback and No. 5 in success rate among qualified passers this season, and he has certainly met some high expectations.

WR Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts to his touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington looks like a true No. 1 through the first two weeks, leading the team with 12 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. Washington has had at least 80 receiving yards in his last six games (including postseason) and he is the first Jaguar to have 80-plus receiving yards in six-straight games. He ended the year on a high note, and nothing he has done through the first two weeks suggests that is going to change at any time soon.

LB Ventrell Miller

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) flexes as he is introduced at the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller has been one of the true bright spots for the defense through the first two games. Thrust into a full-time starting role for the first time in his career, Miller has been stellar for the Jaguars against the run, has been effective as a blitzer, and has not been any issue in coverage. He has been as good, if not better, than the Jaguars likely could have hoped he would be in replacing Devin Lloyd.

Top defensive grade among LB this season



Ventrell Miller 91.1

Fred Warner 90.3

Jaishawn Barham 84.8

Roquan Smith 84.5

Zack Baun 84.4 pic.twitter.com/fitn6NLAJC — PFF (@PFF) September 23, 2026

RB Bhayshul Tuten

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is it time for the Jaguars to start leaning on Bhayshul Tuten? It sure seems like it. Two games into 2026, Tuten (131 rushing yards and 1 TD on 28 carries) has produced nearly half his rushing yards total from a season ago, and he has been one of the best players on the offense. Trevor Lawrence said this week he thinks the team will depend more and more on Tuten, and he has certainly earned that right.

DL DaVon Hamilton

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) beffore the game against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the best performer on the Jaguars' defense through two weeks? Nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who has put out some elite run defense tape in that span. Hamilton has been all over the field against both the Broncos and the Cleveland Browns, and he has once again been the reason the Jaguars have been able to build a wall of run defenders each week. Hamilton landed on the injury report this week with a back injury, which could end up playing a significant role in the defense if it forces him to either miss time or play at less than 100%.

Dissapointing

DL Arik Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars just have not gotten enough pass-rush production from their interior defensive line, which has been a probelm for a few years now. Their best interior rusher has been defensive end Travon Walker, who the Jaguars almost have to move inside on passing downs now due to a slow start from Arik Armstead. Armstead has over 40 pass-rush attempts so far this season but has generated just one pressure. The Jaguars' defense is not in a position to thrive with Armstead not producing, and this will have to change quickly.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) against the New Orleans Saints during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did anyone have Chris Rodriguez Jr. as the team's third-leading rusher through two weeks on their bingo card? He has 36 yards on 12 carries, while third-team running back Ameer Abdullah has 43 yards on seven carries. Rodriguez has been dealt some tough carries due to his short-yardage role, but he has not been the efficient ball-carrier he has been in virtually every other year of his career to this point.

LB Branson Combs

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Branson Combs (50) stands up the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a linebacker whose role is supposed to be as a coverage linebacker, Branson Combs will need to improve over the next few weeks -- especially with how well Miller is playing. Combs has allowed a 118.8 passer rating in coverage this season, by far the highest of any of the Jaguars' linebackers, and he had a few rough moments in Week 2 against the Broncos on some critical downs. The Jaguars gambled with him as their linebacker depth, and he has to prove them right.

CB/WR Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After watching all of Hunter's defensive snaps so far this season, I am ready to say this: he has been their best-performing cornerback in 2026 and has gotten beat the least amount of times. He has still been a disappointment, though, because he has barely been on the field. He is only nine months removed from a serious knee injury, but it is still a bit baffling that he has two touches on offense and is the third cornerback based on snaps. That can not be what anyone expected from Hunter.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. had some impressive reps in Week 1, but he did deal with a shoulder injury during the game and followed it up with a tough three-catch, 40-yard performance on eight targets against the Denver Broncos that saw him record two drops. Thomas has now played 16 regular-season games in the Coen offense, and he has hit 50 yards or more just six times. He has never had more than 90 yards, and he has only had two games with more than four catches.

The Jaguars have just not been able to turn his talent into consistent production, and it has become clear that Parker Washington has stepped into the No. 1 wide receiver role instead. Thomas can still get back on track, but it feels like it needs to happen sooner rather than later.