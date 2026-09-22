Jaguars Week 2 Snap Count Analysis: Why Jakobi Meyers Must Get More Involved

JACKSONVILLE -- Week 2 is over, and it is almost time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to turn the page.

But before we do that, first we must take one of our final looks at the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos and consider what the Jaguars' plan was and how they executed it based on the final snap counts.

So, what did this week's snap counts really tell us? We break down the most interesting snap splits from the Week 2 loss below.

The Jaguars Need to Utilize Jakobi Meyers More

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates after the Jaguars defeated the Browns during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing the Jaguars' passing game struggled with on Sunday, it was winning outside. The Jaguars completed just a handful of passes to the numbers, and that is simply not a winning formula by any NFL standard. For the Jaguars to fix their passing game in future weeks, it might mean a heavier dosage of Jakobi Meyers.

As Liam Coen said Monday, "We got to be better at the connection in practice to getting the ball outside on Out breakers and be able to continue to work the middle when it's applicable. They made some good plays too, as you mentioned. But if you leave an out breaker inside, it’s going to be a hard down for anybody. And fully expect these guys to, be able to connect on that throughout the week, and we've got to be able to do it. We're in the NFL. And you can't just throw, singular cuts which one way or else you're going to get real static."

Meyers caught just one pass for 28 yards against the Broncos, and it was his ily target despite him leading all Jaguars receivers in snaps with 53 (90%). Over the last three games dating back to last year's Wild Card loss, Meyers has led the Jaguars' offense with 78 routes run but has seen just seven targets. In that same span, Parker Washington has 30 targets and Brian Thomas Jr. has seen 13 targets, despite each player playing fewer snaps and running fewer routes than Meyers.

The Gap is Being Built at RB

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez played similar snap counts in Week 1, but this wasn't the case at all in Week 2. Tuten led the Jaguars' running back room with 30 snaps (51%), while Rodriguez played just 13 (22%). This is already a dramatic shift from the previous week, and shows that the Jaguars just may believe that a gap is being built at the running back position.

The tape and metrics say the exact same thing about the Jaguars' running back room, so the Jaguars may be onto something. Tuten has been fantastic for the Jaguars at the start of the season and is looking more and more like the team's deserving No. 1 running back with each and every passing game.

Making Sense of the Cornerback Rotation

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) playing on defense against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have spent the first two games rotating their outside cornerbacks by drive, which led to the following snap counts on Sunday: Montaric Brown played 49 snaps (79%), Jarrian Jones played 39 (63%), while Travis Hunter played 37 snaps (60%) at cornerback. The Jaguars have seemingly used Brown as their closest version of what a No. 1 cornerback is, though Jones said Monday the team understands the rotation and how they are utilized.

"We have three corners that are really good," Jones said. "I didn't really think it would be much of a problem. And we all kind of play about the same amount of plays, so I don't think there somebody that I kind of don’t want to play. We all kind of play about the same amount of plays, so I don't really think there's somebody you can kind of be like, ‘Hey, this guy should not play.’”