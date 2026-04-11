3 Burning Draft Questions the Jaguars Must Address

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is set to be the highlight of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason, and the Jaguars will need to be prepared for all options.

So, what questions are facing Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone as they navigate their second draft process? We break down three pressing ones below.

How big of a need is offensive line?

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have done their homework on this offensive line class, which should be the expectation each offseason, of course. But the fact that the Jaguars are returning each offensive lineman who was under contract on the active roster from a year ago has perhaps clouded the reality of how much of a need the offensive line really is.

Jacksonville's line was improved from 2024, but it can also get better. The Jaguars have questions about their tackle depth due to Cole Van Lanen's injury, and a rookie lineman could easily take the place of Chuma Edoga on the 53-man roster. Do not be surprised if the Jaguars take an offensive lineman much sooner than expected, perhaps even at No. 56.

Does the depth of EDGE group impact early plans?

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talks about the process of making a list of who they want to draft and how that changes if another team picks their pick during the Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone did not hesitate this week to note that edge defender is a position of strength in this year's draft class. Gladstone noted that this could mean a lot of pass-rushers fly off the board in the first-round, which would create an interesting dynamic for the Jaguars and their four Day 2 picks.

Will the edge spot be so depleted by No. 56 that the Jaguars cut their losses and look to address it later in the draft when the value is right? Or do edges come so fast off the board that the Jaguars determine they must strike now? I think the former is more likely, but either scenario is more than possible.

What trades will James Gladstone have up his sleeve?

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gladstone was a major player in last year's draft in terms of trades, and I do not mean just the Travis Hunter trade. Gladstone has been able to leverage the Jaguars' high volume of draft picks to move up and down the board, as well as secure picks in future drafts. We have also seen him use picks to land key veterans like Jakobi Meyers.

With the Jaguars sitting at No. 56, it feels unlikely as of today that they move into the first-round. But what about a move up in the second to land a gem? Or using some of their three round-three picks to attack several areas of the roster?