Jaguars Do Their Homework on In-State Offensive Line Prospect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have always been a Sunshine State products in the NFL Draft, and there is a good chance that continues this year.

The Jaguars have made contact with one Miami Hurricanes prospect in CJ Daniels, and it appears they have spoken to one of his teammates as well.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, the Jaguars have recently held a virtual talk with Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Markel Bell.

"I’m about to head to Miami and Philadelphia for Top 30 visits with the Dolphins and Eagles. I recently met virtually with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars," Bell told Melo.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, who is Bell and how could he fit with the Jaguars? We break it down below.

Markel Bell's Fit

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) reacts after winning the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We have made the case a few times this week that the offensive line is an underrated need for the Jaguars, specifically, offensive tackle. It remains to be seen when left tackle Cole Van Lanen will return, so the Jaguars could use some tackle depth to join Walker Little and Anton Harrison.

There are other options on the current offensive line who could fill in as offensive tackle depth suck as Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, and Wyatt Milum, but the Jaguars would be wise to invest a pick into an offensive tackle at some point in the draft. And when you look at some of the offensive tackles this Jaguars' regime has been involved with, then the 6-foot-9, 340-pound-plus Bell makes a ton of sense.

Miami (FL) Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) celebrates after going up 31-27 against the Mississippi Rebels late in the fourth quarter during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and CFP semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bell transfered to Miami from community college in 2024 and went on to appear in 29 games and start 21 for the Hurricanes, with each start coming at left tackle. The fact Bell played so many games at left tackle at such an increased level of talent will likely appeal to the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone quite a bit.

Simply put, Bell checks a lot of boxes for a team like the Jaguars and it is not that far out there to think he could be an option with the final of their three third-round picks. If he just provides depth as a rookie and eventually develops into more, that is still a win for the Jaguars.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Offensive line makes alot of sense for the Jaguars at several spots in the draft, and Bell is now another name to consider.