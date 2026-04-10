Jaguars Do Their Homework on In-State Offensive Line Prospect
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have always been a Sunshine State products in the NFL Draft, and there is a good chance that continues this year.
The Jaguars have made contact with one Miami Hurricanes prospect in CJ Daniels, and it appears they have spoken to one of his teammates as well.
According to NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, the Jaguars have recently held a virtual talk with Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle Markel Bell.
"I’m about to head to Miami and Philadelphia for Top 30 visits with the Dolphins and Eagles. I recently met virtually with the New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars," Bell told Melo.
So, who is Bell and how could he fit with the Jaguars? We break it down below.
Markel Bell's Fit
We have made the case a few times this week that the offensive line is an underrated need for the Jaguars, specifically, offensive tackle. It remains to be seen when left tackle Cole Van Lanen will return, so the Jaguars could use some tackle depth to join Walker Little and Anton Harrison.
There are other options on the current offensive line who could fill in as offensive tackle depth suck as Patrick Mekari, Chuma Edoga, and Wyatt Milum, but the Jaguars would be wise to invest a pick into an offensive tackle at some point in the draft. And when you look at some of the offensive tackles this Jaguars' regime has been involved with, then the 6-foot-9, 340-pound-plus Bell makes a ton of sense.
Bell transfered to Miami from community college in 2024 and went on to appear in 29 games and start 21 for the Hurricanes, with each start coming at left tackle. The fact Bell played so many games at left tackle at such an increased level of talent will likely appeal to the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone quite a bit.
Simply put, Bell checks a lot of boxes for a team like the Jaguars and it is not that far out there to think he could be an option with the final of their three third-round picks. If he just provides depth as a rookie and eventually develops into more, that is still a win for the Jaguars.
Offensive line makes alot of sense for the Jaguars at several spots in the draft, and Bell is now another name to consider.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley