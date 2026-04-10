James Gladstone Perfectly Sums Up Why Elite DTs Are Hard to Find

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of many teams in the NFL that could use a top-notch pass-rusher from the interior. That is not a unique by any means in today's landscape.

What is unique is when those players become available. There is a reason the New York Jets got such a haul for Quinnen Williams. There is a reason Milton Williams broke the bank with the New England Patriots.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is rare when defensive tackles can impact the game as pass-rushers consistently, so when players show that ability, they are highly coveted. James Gladstone and Liam Coen each saw the perfect example of it in Los Angeles with legendary defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

So while defensive tackle has been a common mock selection for the Jaguars at No. 56 overall and beyond, there is a case to be made not to rush to judgements and to know what the odds are.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gladstone on DTs

During Gladstone's pre-draft comments at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, the second-year general manager was asked about the perceived weakness of this defensive tackle class, especially when it comes to the depth of pass-rushers.

There are only eight defensive tackles ranked in the top-100 of the consensus board at this time -- compared to 13 a year ago. Most of the top interior defensive line prospects also project as better run defenders than pass-rushers, such as Kayden McDonald, Christen Miller, Lee Hunter, Domonique Orange, and Darrell Jackson Jr.

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But that isn't exactly different from most drafts, Gladstone pointed out. In fact, it would be an odd draft if the opposite was true.

"But to that end, it's typically the case that the guys on the inside. They tend to do a pretty good job at holding up against the run more than they would rush the passer. That's typically the case. It's actually more abnormal to be somebody that is sacking the QB at a regular tick on the interior," Gladstone said.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference next to head coach Liam Coen at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It remains to be seen exactly how the Jaguars are going to fill their defensive tackle need. To this point in the offseason, there have been no external additions, which means some of the Jaguars' 11 picks will be devoted to the position.

If the Jaguars do select a defensive tackle, though, then don't count them out. It is hard to find elite defensive tackles -- but not impossible.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"So, by default it's typically going to be the way you described on inside of the defensive line. I think there's plenty of reason to think over the course of the next four years, some of these guys are going to surprise the narrative," Gladstone said.