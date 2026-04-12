3 Early Jaguars Offseason Breakout Candidates for 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are no strangers to offseason breakouts.

Last year, we saw Parker Washington and Montaric Brown each dominate in the offseason program, paving the way for each to have a career season in 2025. So, which Jaguars could follow in their footsteps this season?

RB Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off in the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The opportunity for Bhayshul Tuten to emerge as a breakout talent and key piece for the Jaguars' roster is evident. Even though it seems highly unlikely he will be a workhorse, considering the signing of Chris Rodriguez Jr. and LeQuint Allen, that doesn't mean Tuten won't get more work. Travis Etienne's exit means the Jaguars have 296 touches to replace from a year ago, and those won't all go to Rodriguez and Allen.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already made it clear he wants Tuten to get more oppurtunities with the ball in space and as a pass-catcher. He has alreadyc shown the ability to be a downhill and short-yardage runner, and now he should have the chance to do far more.

LB Ventrell Miller

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if Ventrell Miller will even start in Week 1, but we do know that he will clearly get all of the offseason program reps until the rookies hit the building. After Devin Lloyd left in free agency, Miller became the clear and obvious top internal option to replace him. Perhaps the draft changes that, but even Coen said at the owners meetings that Miller should be feeling pretty good about his spot right now.

Miller has done some impressive things when thrown into the starting lineup in the past. Plus, Anthony Campanile has been one of the NFL's best developers and coaches at the linebacker position for a few years now. Miller has a lot of things going his way when it comes to finding a true breakout role.

DB Caleb Ransaw

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This should be an exciting offseason for Caleb Ransaw, who people in the building rave over. There was real disappointment last year when he suffered a season-ending foot injury in training camp, but he should be good to go for OTAs this spring and will get his first extended action. Plus, there are some snaps to replace when it comes to the safety room because Andrew Wingard left in free agency.

Ransaw has a limited resume at safety, but he certainly looked like he belonged last year before his injury. As long as he is at 100%, he could provide the most athletic and enticing safety skill set on the Jaguars' entire roster.