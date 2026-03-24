3 Jaguars Who Can Develop Into Pro Bowlers in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had several players take massive steps last season, just like the franchise as a whole did. As a result of those steps, the Jaguars should be all over people's radars entering 2026.

With that attention comes accolades; at least as long as the Jaguars hold up their end of the bargain during the season. As long as the Jaguars do that, here are three players who very well could turn into first-time Pro Bowlers.

WR Parker Washington

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Parker Washington was one of the best stories of the Jaguars' entire season. Washington had flashed talent as a receiver and punt returner before, but he took it to a new level in 2026 and managed to lead the team in receiving despite not getting a prominent role in the offense until the second half of the season.

There is good reason to believe part of the reason Travis Hunter is set to be primarily a cornerback in 2026 as opposed to primarily a receiver like he was in 2025. Hunter will still play some receiver, and his role could change each week, but that is how good Washington is. With a ful lseason as a starter, Washington could reasonably approach 1,000 yards.

DB Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson was arguably the most improved player on the Jaguars' entire roster last season and there is certainly a chance for him to capitalize on it in 2026. Caleb Ransaw figures to factor into the safety position after missing his rookie year, but it would be hard for the Jaguars to keep Johnson off the field after what he did last year.

Johnson, who is entering a contract season like the other two players on this list, has a history of ball production. As long as he remains consistent at taking the ball away, he will make the most with any snaps he sees on the Jaguars' defense.

TE Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange clearly took a massive leap in 2025 -- just like he took a big leap in 2024. It is reasonable, then, to assume that he can be even better next season now that he has another year in Liam Coen's system. Strange also missed about a month of play time due to an injury early in the season, when he was really getting rolling.

It stands to reason that as long as Strange remains healthy, he is set for a true breakout season. The state of the tight end position in the AFC suggests Strange has a realsitic path to being one of the conference's best players at the position next season.