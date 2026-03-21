Jaguars Post-FA Depth Chart: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The opening stages of free agency have ended, and it is officially full steam ahead to the draft.

Next month's draft will certainly change plenty for the Jacksonville Jaguars, considering they have 11 draft picks at the disposal of general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that in mind, we now have more of an idea of what the Jaguars' roster is going to look like after the opening stages of free agency. Here is a run-down on the current state of the roster and what it means moving toward next month's draft.

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs onto the field before the start of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence

Nick Mullens

Carter Bradley

There is not much to discuss and debate on this one. Perhaps the Jaguars look at a late Day 3 quarterback to compete with Bradley, but chances are they bring in an undrafted rookie as a camp arm.

RB

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez Jr.

LeQuint Allen

DeeJay Dallas/Ja'Quinden Jackson

It remains to be seen who will lead the Jaguars' running back room, or if anyone will lead it. It does feel safe to say both Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will have important roles, with LeQuint Allen serving as the team's top passing-down running back,

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr./Jakobi Meyers/Parker Washington

Travis Hunter/Jake Bobo (?)

Tim Jones/Austin Trammell/Chandler Brayboy

We will see if Jake Bobo gets added to the roster in the next few days, but it feels like there is a good chance the Seahawks won't match the offer sheet. If that happens, then the Jaguars have a pretty clear-cut top-five receiver group and likely would not need to invest a draft pick into the position.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange

Quintin Morris

Hunter Long

This is one of the easiest pecking orders to figure out. Brenton Strange is the clear starter, and his role could even be expanded upon this year after he dealt with injuries last year.

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Van Lanen/Ezra Cleveland/Robert Hainsey/Patrick Mekari/Anton Harrison

Walker Little/Wyatt Milum/Jonah Monheim/Chuma Edoga

The Jaguars have all nine offensive linemen set to return next season, which certainly does not happen very often. Perhaps they add someone to compete as depth, but it appears they have their starters.

DE

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen/Travon Walker

Danny Striggow/B.J. Green

The Jaguars will need to add some bodies to this position group at some point after Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah became free agents. As of now, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are once again set to lead the pass-rush while they have a second-year duo developing behind them.

DT

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DaVon Hamilton/Arik Armstead

Matt Dickerson/Maason Smith

Another position group that is a bit light considering the Jaguars had Austin Johnson's deal expire, the Jaguars seemed destined to spend draft picks to upgrade the defensive tackle room.

SLB

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts to a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dennis Gardeck

Yasir Abdullah

Jalen McLeod

Jalen McLeod could leap up a spot on this list with a strong offseason and training camp, but for now this is clearly Dennis Gardeck's room.

ILB

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) and safety Andrew Wingard (42) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Foyesade Oluokun/Ventrell Miller

Jack Kiser/Branson Combs

The Jaguars have a hole after Devin Lloyd left for the Carolina Panthers, which means Ventrell Miller is set to have a starting role at least entering the draft.

CB

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter/Montaric Brown/Jourdan Lewis

Jarrian Jones/Christian Braswell/Keith Taylor

The Jaguars' top four cornerbacks are clear as day. Christian Braswell figurs to be the No. 5 cornerback unless the Jaguars spent a draft pick on the position.

Safety

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Murray/Antonio Johnson

Caleb Ransaw/Rayuan Lane

The optics of free and strong safety do not matter much here. Perhaps Caleb Ransaw earns a starting role, but there is a good chance the Jaguars once again get a lot of usage out of the entire safety room.

Roster Battles

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The linebacker spot next to Foyesade Oluokun will be the biggest debated position on the roster this offseason. Miller looks like he has the inside track, but perhaps more options will get added to the mix.

If a RB1 spot does exist in the offense, then may the best man win. The Jaguars have quite the intriguing duo in Tuten and Rodriguez, whose skill-sets mesh well with one another.

Players on Bubble

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hunter Long, Maason Smith and Walker Little all have some questions for different reasons. The Jaguars would be wise to keep Little on the roster, but a trade would save them money and get them draft capital. Smith has been a let-down two years in, and his spot could be in trouble for camp. Long looks like he could lose a spot after the draft if the Jaguars invest in tight ends.