Jaguars Post-FA Depth Chart: Starters, Position Battles, Roster Bubble
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The opening stages of free agency have ended, and it is officially full steam ahead to the draft.
Next month's draft will certainly change plenty for the Jacksonville Jaguars, considering they have 11 draft picks at the disposal of general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen.
With that in mind, we now have more of an idea of what the Jaguars' roster is going to look like after the opening stages of free agency. Here is a run-down on the current state of the roster and what it means moving toward next month's draft.
QB
- Trevor Lawrence
- Nick Mullens
- Carter Bradley
There is not much to discuss and debate on this one. Perhaps the Jaguars look at a late Day 3 quarterback to compete with Bradley, but chances are they bring in an undrafted rookie as a camp arm.
RB
- Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez Jr.
- LeQuint Allen
- DeeJay Dallas/Ja'Quinden Jackson
It remains to be seen who will lead the Jaguars' running back room, or if anyone will lead it. It does feel safe to say both Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. will have important roles, with LeQuint Allen serving as the team's top passing-down running back,
WR
- Brian Thomas Jr./Jakobi Meyers/Parker Washington
- Travis Hunter/Jake Bobo (?)
- Tim Jones/Austin Trammell/Chandler Brayboy
We will see if Jake Bobo gets added to the roster in the next few days, but it feels like there is a good chance the Seahawks won't match the offer sheet. If that happens, then the Jaguars have a pretty clear-cut top-five receiver group and likely would not need to invest a draft pick into the position.
TE
- Brenton Strange
- Quintin Morris
- Hunter Long
This is one of the easiest pecking orders to figure out. Brenton Strange is the clear starter, and his role could even be expanded upon this year after he dealt with injuries last year.
OL
- Cole Van Lanen/Ezra Cleveland/Robert Hainsey/Patrick Mekari/Anton Harrison
- Walker Little/Wyatt Milum/Jonah Monheim/Chuma Edoga
The Jaguars have all nine offensive linemen set to return next season, which certainly does not happen very often. Perhaps they add someone to compete as depth, but it appears they have their starters.
DE
- Josh Hines-Allen/Travon Walker
- Danny Striggow/B.J. Green
The Jaguars will need to add some bodies to this position group at some point after Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah became free agents. As of now, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker are once again set to lead the pass-rush while they have a second-year duo developing behind them.
DT
- DaVon Hamilton/Arik Armstead
- Matt Dickerson/Maason Smith
Another position group that is a bit light considering the Jaguars had Austin Johnson's deal expire, the Jaguars seemed destined to spend draft picks to upgrade the defensive tackle room.
SLB
- Dennis Gardeck
- Yasir Abdullah
- Jalen McLeod
Jalen McLeod could leap up a spot on this list with a strong offseason and training camp, but for now this is clearly Dennis Gardeck's room.
ILB
- Foyesade Oluokun/Ventrell Miller
- Jack Kiser/Branson Combs
The Jaguars have a hole after Devin Lloyd left for the Carolina Panthers, which means Ventrell Miller is set to have a starting role at least entering the draft.
CB
- Travis Hunter/Montaric Brown/Jourdan Lewis
- Jarrian Jones/Christian Braswell/Keith Taylor
The Jaguars' top four cornerbacks are clear as day. Christian Braswell figurs to be the No. 5 cornerback unless the Jaguars spent a draft pick on the position.
Safety
- Eric Murray/Antonio Johnson
- Caleb Ransaw/Rayuan Lane
The optics of free and strong safety do not matter much here. Perhaps Caleb Ransaw earns a starting role, but there is a good chance the Jaguars once again get a lot of usage out of the entire safety room.
Roster Battles
- The linebacker spot next to Foyesade Oluokun will be the biggest debated position on the roster this offseason. Miller looks like he has the inside track, but perhaps more options will get added to the mix.
- If a RB1 spot does exist in the offense, then may the best man win. The Jaguars have quite the intriguing duo in Tuten and Rodriguez, whose skill-sets mesh well with one another.
Players on Bubble
Hunter Long, Maason Smith and Walker Little all have some questions for different reasons. The Jaguars would be wise to keep Little on the roster, but a trade would save them money and get them draft capital. Smith has been a let-down two years in, and his spot could be in trouble for camp. Long looks like he could lose a spot after the draft if the Jaguars invest in tight ends.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley