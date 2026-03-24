3 Tight Ends Who Make Sense for Jaguars at Each Stage of NFL Draft
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a chance to add a ton of young talent to their roster in the 2026 NFL Draft.
With 11 draft picks, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has the flexibility to turn the 2026 draft into a significant milestone for the new Jaguars' regime. To accomplish that goal, however, the Jaguars will need to keep their options open at all stages of the draft.
So, when looking at the Jaguars' tight end need, which prospects make sense for the Jaguars at three turning points? We take a look below.
No. 56: Ohio State TE Max Klare
It seems like there is a clear top three when it comes to the tight end position: Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, Ohio State's Max Klare and Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers. Sadiq seems like a lock to be a first-round pick, while Stowers' receiver-only skill set could be unattractive to the Jaguars considering the tight ends they have rostered under this regime.
That leaves Klare, who is No. 63 in the consensus board as it stands today. That makes him appropriate for the No. 56 pick range, and he would fit the scheme with ease thanks to his ability to function in space and his experience as an in-line tight end. He would make the Jaguars dangerous in 12 and 13 personnel in a big way.
Top-100: Georgia TE Oscar Delp
Maybe the most experienced in-line tight end in the draft, Oscar Delp seems as pro-ready as they come. He may not bring the fanfare and accolades of other tight ends in the draft, but he has the movement skills to make an impact as a pass-catcher and has more than enough reps as a blocker on the line of scrimmage.
Considering all the things the Jaguars -- and the Rams before them -- have valued in tight ends as of late, Delp seems like one of the mot natural fits for the Jaguars in the draft. He is a high floor player with a higher ceiling than given credit for.
Day 3 Swing: Texas A&M TE Nate Boerkircher
No, Nate Boerkircher would not be the next Travis Kelce. But the former Nebraska walk-on has the type of college background that would qualify him as intangibly rich. His age and lack of pass production will send him to Day 3, but that would likely not bother a team like the Jaguars considering his niche skill-set.
Boerkircher is one of the best blockers in the entire class, a physical player who makes blocks reminiscent of Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange. He would be a quality add that Liam Coen could get plenty out of.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley