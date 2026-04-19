3 Plays That Perfectly Show Why the Jaguars Traded for Ruke Orhorhoro

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it clear what their "type" is when it comes to just about every position.

The Jaguars love high-effort players who, in short, play like their hair is on fire. After breaking down the film, that seems to describe new Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and then some.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, what exactly does the film say about Orhorhoro and why the Jaguars traded for him? We found three plays from his 2025 season that help perfectly sum it up.

Play #1

When it comes to the way Anthony Campanile approaches defense, the Jaguars demand a certain brand of football. That brand of football starts and stops with defending the run, which the Jaguars did better than any team in football last year. So naturally, I took a look at some of Orhorhoro's run defense reps to get an idea for how he may fare under Campanile.

That brings us to play No. 1. Lined up to the guard's outside shade, Orhorhoro shows a fantastic first-step off the ball and is able to get inside the guard's chest as he crosses his face. Campanile demands block destruction, and that is exactly what Orhorhoro provides on the below play.

Add in his violence closing in on the ball-carrier and awareness to find the football after getting behind the line of scrimmage, and this play seems to indicate that he will have no problem making a fan of Campanile during his Jaguars tenure.

Play #2

The top thing the Jaguars missed along their interior defensive line last year? Quick wins. As Next Gen Stats defines it, quick pressures happen under three seconds, and these are normally the most high-quality wins. The Jaguars struggled to get quick interior pressure last year, and that is where this trade must help them moving forward.

According to Next Gen Stats, Orhorhoro had 11 quick pressures last season -- the same amount as Arik Armstead (9) and Maason Smith (2) combined. The only defensive tackles with more quick pressures last year were DeForest Buckner, Jalen Carter, Zach Allen, Christian Barmore, Jeffery Simmons, and Quinnen Williams, so ... the best defensive tackles in football. That is where the second play comes in.

Simply look at the left guard just a second into the play. Orhorhoro has him holding on for dear life right off the snap of the ball, and those kind of quick pressures are exactly what the Jaguars defense missed last year. Add some of this to the Jaguars' pass-rush, and there is certainly something to work with.

Play #3

As for the final play, this is the play that shows the best example of Orhorhoro having traits that make him intangibly rich. Like we said before, the Jaguars put a true premium on plays who have relentless effort and motors that never end. Watch the third play below and tell me if this looks like a player who is going to not go 100 mph.

Players who do not hit and block hard and with everything they have simply do not fit with this Jaguars' regime. It is clear from the third example that this will not a concern for the Jaguars at really any point with their new defensive tackle.