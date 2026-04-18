What the Ruke Orhorhoro Trade Means for the Jaguars' Draft Plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Things have certainly shifted a bit for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the days ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Or have they really at all?

That is the question following the Jaguars' trade for Ruke Orhorhoro, which sent Maason Smith to the Atlanta Falcons. With Orhorhoro now in the fold, what does the move mean for the Jaguars' plans for next week's draft? We break it down below.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Roster Impact

To say the Jaguars have suddenly solved all of their interior line questions would be a tad premature. Orhorhoro has some really encouraging production as a pass-rusher compared to what else the Jaguars have at defensive tackle other than Arik Armstead, but he will have to prove his worth and mettle with the Jaguars before we slot him into grand plans for the future.

With that said, it was clear Smith was not long for the Jaguars' roster. He was a consistent healthy scratch for the Jaguars down the stretch as they elevated journeyman defensive tackle Matt Dickerson on the depth chart instead. When the Jaguars re-signed Dickerson this offseason, it felt like a quiet death-knell for Smith's chances to make the roster.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, considering Smith likely never had a 2026 roster spot, the fact that the Jaguars acquired a player who is at least capable of making an impact in the Jaguars' biggest area of need is a positive. This does not mean the Jaguars' problems at defensive tackle are fixed, and Orhorhoro is suddenly the X-Factor they were missing.

But the Jaguars do now have a young defensive tackle with pass-rush promise, which they did not have before. This isn't to say the Jaguars should ignore adding a pass-rushing defensive tackle in the draft next week, but the position is thin this year. If the Jaguars had to leave the top-100 without a penetrating three-technique, they can at least now accept it and move forward with an alternative solution.

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (98) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Pick No. 56

As for pick No. 56 specifically, the Jaguars' already had slim pickings at defensive tackle at that spot, at least if they wanted to get a pass-rusher. The best-case scenario seemed like Caleb Banks falling due to injury questions, and while that should not be off the table now, the Jaguars can certainly have their options open.

This was already true before the trade of course, but now the Jaguars could devote a pick to another position group -- or even to a true nose tackle -- and avoid any external debate on addressing the interior defensive line. James Gladstone's biggest goal this offseason has to be improving the defensive line, so this move should not stop Gladstone if he wants to select another defensive tackle.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If you do believe the Orhorhoro trade actually impacts No. 56, then there are some interesting talks to be had. I have detailed why I do not think the Jaguars will take a linebacker at No. 56. If you take out defensive tackle now as well, then what? Edge? Offensive line? Maybe tight end?

The No. 56 pick may not be of interest to most people outside of Jacksonville, but to me it holds plenty of mystery. This trade only reinforces that.