3 Most Pressing Observations Following Jaguars' Trade for Ruke Orhorhoro

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got active before the NFL Draft, making a deal Friday afternoon to add to the defensive tackle room.

The Jaguars added defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro on Friday, sending former second-round defensive tackle Maason Smith over in exchange. But what are the most critical and most pressing takeaways of the trade and what it really means for ther Jaguars? We break it down below.

Jaguars Got the Pass-Rush Upside They Needed

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There has been no secret that the Jaguars were lacking pass-rush upside at defensive tackle entering this offseason. Arik Armstead was their only established pass-rusher who calls defensive tackle home, and that just never seemed like an area where Smith was able to thrive outside of some flashes his rookie year vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Next Gen Stats, Smith recorded 17 pressures in two seasons with the Jaguars. He posted a 4.9% pressure rate in 2024 and then a 3.4% rate last season. By comparison, Orhorhoro has 40 pressures (32 in 2025) over the last two seasons. He posted a 8.5% pressure rate as a rookie and then improved to 8.9% last year with an increase in snaps. The Jaguars needed some pass-rush upside, and they just got it.

Jaguars Can Go Anywhere at No. 56

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talks about the process of making a list of who they want to draft and how that changes if another team picks their pick during the Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have already detailed the massive advantage the Jaguars have when it comes to their ability to pick best player available at No. 56 and then really at any other point in the draft. Well, this trade just hammered that home even further considering the Jaguars got a player with the ability to contribute at their biggest area of need. The Jaguars were never going to reach for a defensive tackle just because of the need, but now the Jaguars can enter the draft not needing to even walk away with a pass-rushing defensive tackle.

The Jaguars should still add to their defensive tackle room. Orhorhoro has been a productive pass-rusher throughout his career, but the Jaguars need more depth at nose tackle. If anything, this now opens the door for the Jaguars to draft any kind of defensive tackle they want. Imagine if Kayden McDonald was at No. 56? Now, the Jaguars could seemingly take him and feel no ill will about not adding a pass-rusher.

Don't Expect the Jaguars to be Done

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Simply put, James Gladstone is never not working. The Jaguars will always be involved in talks at all levels because Gladstone is one of the most aggressive and forward thinking general managers in all of football. While not every move will be a Travis Hunter blockbuster or pay off like the Jakobi Meyers trade did, it is worth noting that Gladstone is seemingable capable of flipping anyone and anything.

Whether it is a flurry of draft trades or more moves including veterans, I don't expect this to be the final trade the Jaguars make this month. In fact, I will take it a step further: I predict the Jaguars add one more veteran via a trade before the month of April is over. It just seems like this is the area of the offseason where they are built to attack.