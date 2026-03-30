3 Questions Facing the Jaguars Ahead of League Meetings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The annual league meetings have kicked off for the week in Phoenix, and there is plenty to discuss when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, what will we be looking for when the Jaguars take the podium this week? We break down three key questions below.

Coen's thoughts on areas of need

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tuesday will mark the first time Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has been at a podium since his closing remarks on the 2025 season. Given that it has been a few months since we have really heard from the Jaguars' head coach in an expanded setting, this will give us a great chance to see how Coen views his roster after the first month of the offseason. Most importantly, it gives us a chance to see him weigh in on the areas of need.

Coen made it clear during Super Bowl week that he wants the Jaguars to upgrade their pass-rush, but that has not happened yet. In addition to questions on the wide receiver and tight end room, as well as departures of Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne, Coen certainly has a lot to talk about from Phoenix.

Injury updates

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) yells as his is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have several high-profile names who ended the 2025 season with injuries, and this week will give Coen his first chance to provide updates for what their statuses look like for the 2026 offseason program. The biggest name, of course, is Travis Hunter, but he is far from being the only one.

The Jaguars have Caleb Ransaw coming off his season-ending foot injury, and his offseason status will be critical after the reps he missed. Jorudan Lewis and Cole Van Lanen also went down with injuries toward the end of the season that have not been updated in terms of timetables.

Orlando? Gainvesville?

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The most important topic facing the Jaguars this week is their home for the 2027 season. Owners are set to vote and decide on the Jaguars' 2027 home location, and the finalists appear to be the cities of Gainseville and Orlando.

Orlando has long been seen as the favorite to land the Jaguars for the season, and it would be a surprise to see them not named as the Jaguars' one-year destination. But more importantly than that, the Jaguars will finally have some clarity and a true and defined answer, taking away any guesswork and allowing them to get to work for their 2027 operations.