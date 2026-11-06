JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had a big night in Baltimore on Thursday.

It was the Jaguars' first time on the Thursday Night Football stage since 2023, and the Jaguars responded with a 23-point blowout of the Baltimore Ravens. The win showed grit on the road after a short week and some big hits in terms of injuries, and the Jaguars are in quite a good spot moving forward.

But did we actually learn anything new from the Jaguars in their latest blowout? We break it down below, starting with ...

Nate Boerkircher Has Made the Desired Impact

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) reacts in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Nate Boerkircher should have tacked on another touchdown on a failed one-yard target that looked like a play just broken down at the last second, it was still an impressive day. The athletic traits and ball-tracking he has shown on explosive downfield throws in back-to-back weeks has begun to make it clear that the Jaguars knew what they were looking for when it came to Boerkircher. The Jaguars' rookie tight end is amongst the rookie leaders in most stats at the position, and he is doing it in a loaded offense.

Consider just how many big plays the Jaguars have made out of 12 and 13 personnel sets over the last few weeks, it is fair to say that the Boerkircher pick has, in part, helped the Jaguars become everything they wanted to be offensively. He has developed at quite a quick pace, and chances are he is due for a few more big plays down the stretch.

The Defensive Scheme is Working

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; cksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, it was a third-string undrafted free agent quarterback. B ut the Jaguars' defense once again did its thing against both the run and the pass. Even with injuries at safety and no Davon Hamilton, the Jaguars only gave up one explosive gain all game and it was with the backups and rookies in the game. The Jaguars' defense forces quarterbacks to go to areas of the field with the football where the Jaguars think they can make plays, and this resulted in two different interceptions on Thursday,

Anthony Campanile's unit has been top-notch in every game but really one this season. Outside of the Houston Texans game, the defense has given the Jaguars the chance to build big leads and let the offense figure itself out each week. It didn't take the offense that long this time, though the Jaguars held the Ravens to just three points when it was still really a game. Anthony Campanile should not be long for coordinator life if owners know what they are doing.

Walker Little Isn't Slowing Down

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Trey Hendrickson is obviously dealing with an injury that hampered him, he is still Trey Hendrickson. Despite the Ravens lining up their No. 1 edge rusher against Walker Little for seemingly all game, Hendrickson didn't sniff a pressure of Trevor Lawrence. Little ended the game with zero pressures allowed, making it the second game in a row he has allowed zero pressures. In three starts, he has allowed just two pressures.

Basically, Little is allowing a pressure every 1.5 games. Losing Anton Harrison for the season was obviously a blow to the Jaguars' offensive line depth, but a three-game sample size suggests that Little has been the Jaguars' best left tackle this season. If Little can keep playing high-level football in terms of pass-protection, keeping him on the roster is going to look like one of the best decisions of the entire offseason.

Little has played strong stretches of football before, but he seems to really be hitting his stride in his latest stint as a starter. The Jaguars could have a lot of options at left tackle moving forward depending on what the rest of the season looks like for Little.