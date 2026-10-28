Walker Little Can Answer One of the Jaguars' Biggest Questions, Starting in Week 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Few Jacksonville Jaguars have as much to gain over the next three months as Walker Little.

Little is set to step in at left tackle for the rest of the season following the season-ending knee injury sustained by starting left tackle Anton Harrison, giving Little a chance to not just once again prove his worth, but also givng him a chance to answer one of the Jaguars' biggest and most looming questions entering future seasons.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The LT Question

Simply put, the future of the Jaguars' left tackle spot is a complete coin toss right now. While there has been hyperfocus about the Jaguars' pass-rush and defensive front in general, it is clear that the Jaguars' biggest 2027 need as of today is left tackle. Harrison was supposed to be the long-term answer at the spot, of course, but his injury has created quite the question mark for whether he has done enough to prove himself as the answer.

“Yeah, bummer for Anton and our team, really. I've been very proud of Anton, and he will be sorely missed. I really felt like Anton had been playing really good football, really all in with the group, his buy-in, his attention to detail, the way he'd been playing. I was very proud of Anton and the way he was playing for us," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Harrison's injury earlier this week.

The Jaguars would have loved to see Harrison establish himself as the left tackle of the future this year, but the injury means we will not get that answer until potentially next season when Harrison is coming off a serious injury. Could Little, once thought to be the Jaguars' left tackle for years to come, now reclaim his spot and ease the Jaguars' minds at the most important position on the line?

"We'll miss him without a doubt but was extremely proud of [OL] Walker Little and the way that he played on Sunday against Houston and stepped up in both the run and the pass," Coen said about Little filling in against the Houston Texans. Did some really good things for us and, no flinch, no blink, next man up mentality. Excited about him and his opportunity and there's not many guys that care more than Walker in a lot of ways about this team and about this group of guys.

If Little can provide the consistency the Jaguars need in Week 8 and beyond to help set up a run toward another AFC South title, the math on the Jaguars' left tackle spot might change. Little would be entering a contract year in 2027, but the Jaguars could see enough out of him this year to know that they have two different options to be their left tackle of tomorrow instead of just waiting to see if Harrison can become that player.

Little has been waiting for a chance like this for most of his career. He has had limited stretches of play where he has been seen as the guy at left tackle, but the Jaguars have no other option but to view him as it for the rest of 2027.

"I've learned a lot over my career and watched guys that have kind of been in my position as that sixth O-lineman, and how they've done it, how they stay ready for the moment," Little said this week.

"And I also think getting that game experience, having played in a lot of games it lets you refine what you need to do during practice. And just honestly, more than anything, it's just staying locked in, not letting things slip through the cracks even though you may not get the opportunity to play, so that when your number is called you can jump in and flow with the offense.”

The loss of Harrison is a significant one, and it causes a lot of questions for the Jaguars moving forward. But Little has the next 11 games to start answering some of those questions.