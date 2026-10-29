5 Bold Predictions for Jaguars-Colts: Fire Sale Creates Big Opportunities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to make a run. First, they must deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts, of course, are one of the more dysfunctional teams in football. They have fired their embattled general manager and have since started stripping the team for used parts, dealing All-Pro veterans Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner before they kick off in Jacksonville in Week 8. It also remains to be seen whether Josh Downs or Jonathan Taylor will still be on the roster by 1 p.m. on Sunday.

:I think as a team, you always respect your opponent. And the guys, especially if you've played in this league for a while or even just a year, you know how hard it is to win. And no matter who you're playing. You can look back I remember my rookie year, we were 3-14 and we beat Buffalo here," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Wednesday.

"We beat Indy the last game of the season. They were trying to get in the playoffs. We were 2-14 and it's the last game of the year. You wouldn't think we had much to play for. And we came out, played great, flying around and played really well. It's the NFL. It's hard to beat any team, honestly."

So, how do we see the Jaguars' Week 8 battle with the Colts playing out? We break it down below with this week's bold predictions.

Jaguars Record 4+ Sacks

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow (92) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will this be the game that quiets down the hysterics around the Jaguars' pass-rush? Probably not, but I do think it will be a day where the Jaguars' pass-rush is able to get after Daniel Jones with at least four sacks. The Jaguars have hit that number just once this year in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, but I think the game script could surely allow for it to happen, especially when you consider the opponent.

Daniel Jones has been one of the most sacked and pressued quarterbacks in football this season, and a lot of that is due to his own doing. Now that he has lost his best offensive lineman and will likely be in a game where the score and ame flow will force him to dropback more times than the Colts would like, I think the Jaguars will get plenty of chances to get after him.

Trevor Lawrence Records 4 TDs ... Again

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence reacts Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

Trevor Lawrence is the Colts Killer. For as documented as Lawrence's struggles and record against the Houston Texans are, he has had the complete opposite run of success against the Colts. Lawrence is 7-2 with a 100.3 passer rating (13 TDs, 4 INTs) in his career against the Colts, his best record against any team he has faced at least three times. Only Tom Brady (12-3, .800 win pct.) has a better winning percentage against Indianapolis among all quarterbacks with at least eight starts against the Colts since the 1970 merger, per NextGenStats.

I think Lawrence continues to make his MVP case with another big game against the Colts, scoring four touchdowns in the process. Lawrence is one of only two quarterbacks (joining Joe Burrow) who have two different games with four touchdown passes this season, and I think he picks up his third against a Colts team he always seems to find success against.

Jaguars Limit Jonathan Taylor to Under 70 Scrimmage Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by a host of Jacksonville Jaguars defenders during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen if Jonathan Taylor will actually be on the Colts' roster by Sunday, but it sure seems like the Colts' brass is reluctant to trade him because, well, somebody has to putt butts in the seats at Lucas Oil. Taylor is arguably the NFL's best running back and, at worst, is No. 2 behind Bijan Robinson, and he would have been the biggest threat to the Jaguars this week even if the Colts didn't start tearing everything down.

Taylor has averaged over 110 yards from scrimmage per game this season and nobody has really been able to slow him down, but I think the Jaguars will. Taylor has never had an overly productive game in Jacksonville, averaging just 49.2 rushing yards in five games at EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars curse has hit the Colts' best players for years, and I think it happens to Taylor once more in what could be his final game in Jacksonville.

Brian Thomas Jr. Catches a Deep Touchdown

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could this be a get-right game for Brian Thomas Jr? A chance for the Jaguars to showcase his value for receiver-needy teams before the trade deadline? Perhaps all of the above? Thomas has had some of his best career performances against the Colts since he was drafted in 2024, highlighted by some truly stellar highlights as a vertical threat against a secondary that just can't seem to ever run with him.

It feels like it has been ages since we have seen the Jaguars hit Thomas downfield; he only has two targets on deep passes this season, with one resulting in an interception after Trevor Lawrence was hit and one resulting in a pass-breakup by Patrick Surtain II. I think the Jaguars finally let a Go Ball fly toward Thomas' direction this week, and I think it ends up with him finding the end-zone. Thomas has averaged nearly 18.5 yards per catch against the Colts in his career, and this could be another day of big plays.

Walker Little Allows 0 QB Hits

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars are set to start Walker Little at left tackle this week following Anton Harrison's season-ending injury, and it is quite the opportunity for Little. He played well against a much-tougher test in the form of the Houston Texans' pass-rush in Week 6, and he will now play a Colts defense that has one of the more middling and uninspiring edge groups in the entire NFL. As a result, I think Little pitches a shutout.

That is not to say I do not think Little won't allow a single pressure in an absolutely dominant performance. But I do think he will have more wins than losses, and I do not think he will allow a single Colts defender to register even a quarterback hit, let alone a sack, on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This is a week where Little can really prove his worth and value to the Jaguars' offense moving forward.