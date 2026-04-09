7-Round Jaguars Mock Draft With Two Weeks to Go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and few teams hold as many cards as the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has 11 picks, giving the Jaguars room to take big swings and seriously boost the roster. With just two weeks to go until the big week, here is our latest seven-round projection for what Gladstone and the Jaguars could do.

2nd Round, No. 56: Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas A&M offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (OL05) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We have already made the case for the Jaguars to take an offensive lineman at No. 56. There are certainly bigger needs for the 2026 roster, but the Jaguars drafted last year on talent, not need. It is hard to imagine there would be many players better than Chase Bisontis at No. 56 overall.

He has starting experience at right tackle and guard and could realistically become a starter at several positions for the Jaguars down the road.

3rd Round, No. 81: Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman Romello Height (DL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars still have a need at defensive end, even after extending Travon Walker. Danny Striggow and BJ Green each flashed last season, but it is hard to imagine the Jaguars don't use a top-100 pick on an edge rusher.

Romello Height played for four different programs (Auburn, USC, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech) and is a unique but athletic pass-rusher who put up stellar numbers across from David Bailey. He would give the Jaguars' defensive end rotation some juice.

3rd Round, No. 88: Texas A&M DT Tyler Onyedim

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates a sack during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jaguars take their second Aggie with this pick, landing a three-technique in Tyler Onyedim who can get snaps in the defensive tackle rotation right away. He plays with impressive burst and recorded 9.5 tackles for loss last season, ultimately giving the Jaguars a defensive tackle to develop behind Arik Armstead.

3rd Round, No. 100: Stanford TE Sam Roush

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

One of the true standouts of this year's combine, Sam Roush tested like an elite athlete. The catch is that he profiles more so as an in-line tight end who will make his living in the trenches. Having a high-floor, high-upside option as the TE2 could lead to big rewards for the Jaguars as Roush continuesto develop.

4th Round, No. 124: Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

A classic WILL linebacker who runs around with his hair on fire, Bryce Boettcher has the experience and career production to endear himself to a team like the Jaguars. He could compete with Ventrell Miller for the starting job as a rookie, but he would also be able to contribute and likely star on special teams right outof the gate.

5th Round, No. 166: Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) scores a touchdown during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' wide receiver room currently lacks some size, so it makes sense for them to look at bigger wideouts who can also provide value on special teams. Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell is 6-foot-5 and has experience on special teams, while also providing freak traits with 4.31 speed. This is a stash and develop move, but it could pay off quickly.

6th Round, No. 203: Oklahoma DB Robert Spears-Jennings

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars lost a starting safety in Andrew Wingard, but they can afford to wait on selecting one thanks to players like Antonio Johnson, Caleb Ransaw, and Rayuan Lane. Still, Robert Spears-Jennings is a team captain and produtive starter who would offer special teams value in his rookie season.

7th Round No. 233: Florida EDGE Tyreak Sapp

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (DL59) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyreak Sapp was a three-year starter at Florida and will instantly provide an edge to whatever defense that drafts him. He could compete with Striggow and Green for a role on the roster, while giving the Jaguars another young edge to potentially stash.

7th Round, No. 240: BYU WR Chase Roberts

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; BYU wideout Chase Roberts (WO33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Another big receiver to add to the room, Chase Roberts could compete for a spot on the roster through special teams early on. He is an older prospect who lacks speed, but he is also a two-time team captain who would fit into the room seamlessly.

7th Round, No. 245: Buffalo LB Red Murdock

Sep 21, 2024; DeKalb, Illinois, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Ethan Hampton (2) rushes the ball against Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) during the first half at Huskie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Red Murdock fits a number of traits the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have valued in the position. He is experienced and immensely productive, especially in the way of creating takeaways. This would be an interesting option to bring to camp to compete for a spot on the depth chart at middle linebacker.