5 Draft Prospects With Injury Questions For Jaguars to Monitor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have most of their starters from a 13-4 team returning, but still have 11 picks at their disposal in this month's draft.

In short, Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has the ability to be flexible with his approach and options. In doing so, perhaps the Jaguars take a dice role or two on players with injury questions. Who are five that would make sense?

Florida CB Devin Moore

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore (28) defends in coverage Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander (11) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While the Jaguars do not have a significant need at cornerback after the re-signing of Montaric Brown, the Jaguars could find the total risk-reward prospect in Florida's Devin Moore. While Moore was healthy for most of 2025, he has dealt with extensive injuries during his college career. Had he not, he likely would be drafted in the top-50 range.

Overall, Moore projects as a talented and scheme-diverse cover corner with the size and explosiveness needed to be a play-maker on the outside. With that said, Moore missed 20 games in four seasons, dealing with a concussion, injuries to both shoulders, an ac joint injury, and a back injury. Certainly a long and extensive list, but he did play and start 11 games in 2025 -- the first time he has played double-digit games in a season.

Florida DT Caleb Banks

Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) watches the action during Pro Day at Sanders Practice Fields in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, March 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have been talking up the Caleb Banks scenario for a while. If not for foot injury concerns that caused him to miss nine games last year and then popped up again at the combine, I am of the belief that Banks would be a top-20 pick. When he is healthy and at his best, he has dominant tape that is remniscent of some of the NFL's top three-techniques.

The fact Banks is once again dealing with a foot injury is unideal, and his medicals are clearly going to determine his draft range. But if he for some reason drops all the way down to the 50s, this is one player worth the risk for the Jaguars and their defensive tackle need.

Missouri LB Josiah Trotter

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps the best pure MIKE in the draft class, the son of former NFL linebacker Jeremiah Trotter certainly has some traits that would help the Jaguars. He needs some work in coverage, but he projects as a Day 1 starter who could be found sometime on Day 2. With that said, he does have an injury history.

Trotter tore his ACL during the 2023 spring, an injury that did not stop him from starting 23 games over the last two seasons. With that said, he did miss the Missouri's bowl game with a knee injury and is a player whose medicals will likely be key.

Georgia DL Christen Miller

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) at the first day of fall practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christen Miller is one of the draft's top defensive tackles, and he already has a close bond with Jaguars defnesive end Travon Walker. And while he does have some injury questions, he played in over 40 games during his tenure at Georgia, eventually developing into an every-week starter for Kirby Smart.

He only missed three games due to injury in his college career, but he had two different surgeries at Georgia and also dealt with some injuries back during his high school career. With that said, Miller should still be a second-round selection despite this and a potential option at No. 56 if he is there.

Cincinnati TE Joe Royer

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Joe Royer (11) catches a pass during football practice at Sheakley Athletic Performance Center in Cincinnati on Dec. 18, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A four-star recruit who spent the start of his college career at Ohio State, Royer ended up playing six six seasons of college ball and hit his stride after a transfer to Cincinnati. Royer broke some of Travis Kelce's Cincinnati records in his first season with the Bearcats, but his Ohio State injuries caused him to miss double-digit games.

Still, Royer would be a potential third-round pick with a cleaner profile of production. He could be a good value for a tight end-needy team like the Jaguars who havea ton of Day 3 picks at their disposal to boost their depth.